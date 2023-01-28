Read full article on original website
Washington State snaps skid, bests Arizona State
Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Powell added a season-high 20 and Washington State ended a three-game losing
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
Couisnard scores 18, Oregon beats Utah 68-56
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon beat Utah 68-56 on Saturday night for its 11th straight win in the series. Couisnard was 7-of-14 shooting and had five rebounds and four assists. He has scored nine-plus points in each of his three games since returning from a left knee injury. Will Richardson added 12 points and seven assists for Oregon (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12). N’Faly Dante grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points. Couisnard and Richardson combined for 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting and had three 3s in the second half for the Ducks. Lazar Stefanovic scored 14 points for Utah (15-8, 8-4), which ended a three-game win streak. Branden Carlson, the Utes’ leading scorer, had 13 points. Carlson was 2 of 14 from the floor and missed all six of his 3-point attempts but was 9 of 10 from the line and had eight rebounds. Utah finished 16 of 57 (28%) from the field. Stefanovic made four of the Utes’ eight 3-pointers.
Brink, Jones help No. 3 Stanford edge Oregon State 63-60
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Haley Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 3 Stanford beat Oregon State 63-60 on Friday night. Agnes Emma-Nnopu added eight points and five rebounds as Stanford (20-2, 8-1 Pac-12) extended its Pac-12...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72
KANSAS (14-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mayberry 4-9, Kersgieter 3-7, Franklin 2-6, Prater 0-1, Telegdy 0-1, Strom 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Prater 2, Strom 1) Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 7, Prater 4, Kersgieter 2, Franklin 1, Mayberry 1, Jessen 1, Telegdy 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Auburn 66, Florida 55
AUBURN (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (J.Johnson 1-2, Shaw 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Levy 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Coulibaly 2, J.Johnson 2, Levy 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Wells 1, Team 1)
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 112, Indiana 100
INDIANA (100) Duarte 4-7 0-0 9, Nesmith 4-8 7-7 16, Turner 5-9 3-4 15, Hield 1-4 0-0 3, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 6-10 1-1 13, Mathurin 9-20 7-8 27, Nembhard 5-13 1-1 12, Brissett 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-79 19-21 100. MEMPHIS (112) Brooks 2-11 0-0 5, Jackson Jr....
Porterville Recorder
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99
Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
No. 8 UCLA loses to Alissa Pili and No. 9 Utah on last-second basket
Former USC standout Alissa Pili drove scored on a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 9 Utah a 71-69 win over No. 8 UCLA.
Oregon sweeps season series, wins 11th straight game vs. Utah
Jermaine Couisnard’s 18 points and a strong defensive effort from led Oregon to a 68-56 win over Utah on Saturday
Porterville Recorder
BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Cabell Midland 4, Bridgeport 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 1. Class AAA. 1. Shady Spring (7)11-3972. 2. Fairmont Senior (2)12-1901. 3. Ripley (1)14-0823. 4. East...
Porterville Recorder
Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz's 21-point showing
Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse's 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games....
Strawther has 40, No. 14 Gonzaga downs Portland 82-67
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther had a career-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 victory over Portland on Saturday. Anton Watson added 17 points for Gonzaga (18-4, 7-1 West Coast Conference). It was the Bulldogs’ 16th consecutive victory over the Pilots, including a 115-75 win on Jan. 14 in Spokane. Strawther is the first player to reach 40 points for the Zags since Kyle Wiltjer had 45 against Pacific in 2016. Portland (11-13, 3-5) was led by Moses Wood with 19 points. The Pilots were resilient, cutting the margin to 56-54 after Juan Sebastian Gorosito hit a pair of 3-pointers. But Strawther answered with a 3 to keep the Pilots at bay with 8:28 to go. Gorosito, a freshman, finished with a career-high 17 points.
chatsports.com
Ducks and Utes Face Off on Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men's basketball hosts Utah on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 29-10 all-time against Utah. » The Ducks are 22-2 against Utah under Coach Altman. » UO has won 10 in a row...
Pac-12 bubble watch: USC now leading the pack after Utah and Arizona State lose big
The bubble news keeps getting better for USC within the Pac-12. The Trojans have taken care of business in their last two games by beating Arizona State and UCLA. USC did not play on Saturday, since a rivalry game week is just a one-game week for Pac-12 basketball teams. There is no second game of a homestand to play.
Owen Bentea of Roseburg voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Roseburg’s Owen Bentea for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22. Bentea, a sophomore guard on the Roseburg team, sank four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 24 points in a 95-74 win over North Medford in a ...
