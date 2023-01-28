ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Couisnard scores 18, Oregon beats Utah 68-56

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon beat Utah 68-56 on Saturday night for its 11th straight win in the series. Couisnard was 7-of-14 shooting and had five rebounds and four assists. He has scored nine-plus points in each of his three games since returning from a left knee injury. Will Richardson added 12 points and seven assists for Oregon (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12). N’Faly Dante grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points. Couisnard and Richardson combined for 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting and had three 3s in the second half for the Ducks. Lazar Stefanovic scored 14 points for Utah (15-8, 8-4), which ended a three-game win streak. Branden Carlson, the Utes’ leading scorer, had 13 points. Carlson was 2 of 14 from the floor and missed all six of his 3-point attempts but was 9 of 10 from the line and had eight rebounds. Utah finished 16 of 57 (28%) from the field. Stefanovic made four of the Utes’ eight 3-pointers.
Porterville Recorder

Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72

KANSAS (14-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Mayberry 4-9, Kersgieter 3-7, Franklin 2-6, Prater 0-1, Telegdy 0-1, Strom 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Prater 2, Strom 1) Turnovers: 18 (Jackson 7, Prater 4, Kersgieter 2, Franklin 1, Mayberry 1, Jessen 1, Telegdy 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
Auburn 66, Florida 55

AUBURN (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (J.Johnson 1-2, Shaw 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Levy 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Coulibaly 2, J.Johnson 2, Levy 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Wells 1, Team 1)
Memphis 112, Indiana 100

INDIANA (100) Duarte 4-7 0-0 9, Nesmith 4-8 7-7 16, Turner 5-9 3-4 15, Hield 1-4 0-0 3, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 6-10 1-1 13, Mathurin 9-20 7-8 27, Nembhard 5-13 1-1 12, Brissett 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-79 19-21 100. MEMPHIS (112) Brooks 2-11 0-0 5, Jackson Jr....
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63

LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

Percentages: FG .416, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Diabate 1-2, Boston Jr. 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Kennard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Powell 0-2, Batum 0-3, Preston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Preston 4, Boston Jr. 3, Brown, Diabate, Kennard, Mann, Powell, Zubac). Steals: 6...
Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110

Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Murphy III 4-6, Alvarado 3-7, Jones 2-3, Graham 2-4, Lewis Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Valanciunas 0-2, Marshall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hayes, Jones, Lewis Jr.). Turnovers: 12 (Alvarado 2, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2,...
BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Cabell Midland 4, Bridgeport 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 1. Class AAA. 1. Shady Spring (7)11-3972. 2. Fairmont Senior (2)12-1901. 3. Ripley (1)14-0823. 4. East...
Syracuse faces No. 7 Virginia after Mintz's 21-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -4.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse's 85-70 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange are 9-4 in home games....
The Associated Press

Strawther has 40, No. 14 Gonzaga downs Portland 82-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther had a career-high 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 victory over Portland on Saturday. Anton Watson added 17 points for Gonzaga (18-4, 7-1 West Coast Conference). It was the Bulldogs’ 16th consecutive victory over the Pilots, including a 115-75 win on Jan. 14 in Spokane. Strawther is the first player to reach 40 points for the Zags since Kyle Wiltjer had 45 against Pacific in 2016. Portland (11-13, 3-5) was led by Moses Wood with 19 points. The Pilots were resilient, cutting the margin to 56-54 after Juan Sebastian Gorosito hit a pair of 3-pointers. But Strawther answered with a 3 to keep the Pilots at bay with 8:28 to go. Gorosito, a freshman, finished with a career-high 17 points.
chatsports.com

Ducks and Utes Face Off on Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men's basketball hosts Utah on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 29-10 all-time against Utah. » The Ducks are 22-2 against Utah under Coach Altman. » UO has won 10 in a row...
