Hasbrouck Heights Council Passes Ordinances, Consent Agenda at January 24 Meeting

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ –The following items were passed as part of the Consent Agenda at the January 24 meeting of the Hasbrouck Heights Council. Two ordinances were passed upon introduction.

Consent Agenda

Payroll

Appointing Borough Clerk as Public Agency Compliance Officer

Authorizing a Professional Contract with Joseph J. Rotolo, Esq. as Land Use Board Attorney pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40A:11-1et seq. Authorizing a Professional Contract with Boswell Engineering, as Land Use Board Engineer pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40A:11-1 et seq and 10:44A-20.5 et seq.

Authorizing a Professional Contract with Gregory Associates, as Land Use Board Planner pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40A:11-1 et seq and 10:44A-20.5 et seq.

Authorizing a Contract with Phoenix Advisors to provide disclosures required by the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Bond Issuances of the Borough Authorizing Licenses for certain Dealers for the Sale of Certain Motor Vehicles in the Borough

Authorizing Professional Contract with Mid-Bergen Regional Health Commission as Health Enforcement Agency for 2023 Authorizing Bergen County Health Services to act as Animal Control Services from 2023-2026

Authorizing Support of Bergen County Chief's Association Mutual Aid Plan and Rapid Deployment Force

Payment of Fees to State - State Training Fees

Payment of Fees to State - Marriage/Civil Union Licenses Approving and Adopting Standard Tort Claim Notice Claim Forms required by the New Jersey Intergovernmental Insurance Fund Authorizing Borough Representative for the New Jersey Intergovernmental Insurance Fund

Authorizing agreement with BCUA for certified recycling Professional Tonnage Grant Assistance Program

Authorizing grant application submission to the NJ Department of

Community Affairs for the replacement of playground equipment Authorizing CDBG agreement for Woodside Avenue Roadway Improvements

Authorizing Certain Professional Contracts pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40A:11-1 et seq. and 19:44A-20.5 et seq.

Authorizing raffle license for:



Teterboro Parent Partnership Organization Inc.

Corpus Christi Rosary Society

HHPTSA





Authorizing Salaries & Title Changes for 2023

Authorizing agreement with Bruno Associates to provide grant writing services

In addition to the consent agenda accepted the resignation of Laura Baker from the Mayor’s Celebration Committee and Alex Gomez’ resignation from the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department

The Council passed Ordinance 2524 to amend section 236-15 of the Borough Code to add sub-section C. It also passed Ordinance 2525, amending the pay and compensation of “Certain Employees of the Department of Public Works.



