Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Inside the Magic
Beloved Universal Studios Ride Reopens After Year-Long Shutdown
Following a year-long closure, one beloved attraction has seemingly made its return to Universal Studios in Orlando. While there are plenty of thrills to be hard at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, few rides compare to the intensity, and overall fun factor found on Revenge of the Mummy. Unfortunately, the...
attractionsmagazine.com
An insider perspective of Rock the Universe 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando’s annual Rock the Universe event boasts of being the largest Christian music festival in Florida. This year, the event occurred Jan. 27-28, 2023, with concerts featuring award-winning musical artists like Skillet, Matthew West, and Zac Williams. We asked a Christian clergy member to check out Rock the Universe 2023 and offer insight into the event.
WINKNEWS.com
Disney World union workers will mostly reject contract offer Friday
ORLANDO (CBS Miami) About 32,000 Walt Disney World Resort employees will be voting Thursday and Friday on a contract offer from management. These workers do everything from performing as characters to working in restaurants and shops, driving buses, trams and monorails as well as working at front desks and performing housekeeping duties at hotels.
Inside the Magic
Universal Guests Trapped on Popular ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction
Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist location. Guests heading to Universal may enjoy wandering around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Seuss Landing, Jurassic Park, and many more different lands. Universal is home to two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each theme park has...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
orangeobserver.com
Dellagio home tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30
A home in Dellagio topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 8412 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, sold Jan. 24, for $1,450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,213 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57. DR....
attractionsmagazine.com
Theater Review: ‘Wicked’ remains a favorite
“Wicked”, one of the most “popular” musicals since its debut in 2003, is on a new North American tour. It’s one of my favorite musicals and it’s currently in Orlando, Fla., at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The tour will be in multiple cities in Florida now through April.
attractionsmagazine.com
Country Nights Live dinner show offers half-price sneak peeks
Orlando’s new Country Nights Live interactive dinner show features southern food, foot-stompin’ entertainment, and in February, half-price tickets. Presented by Orlando Dinner Entertainment – the creators of Pirates Dinner Adventure – Country Nights Live will transport guests to a classic Southern hoedown with delicious food and live music. But this ain’t a spectator sport; guests will become part of the action and learn how to do authentic country dances.
New luxury hotel planned near Epic Universe theme park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Maryland-based The Buccini/Pollin Group Inc. wants to bring a new luxury Marriott-brand hotel to Central Florida near Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe theme park that’s now under construction.
westorlandonews.com
Dezerland Action Park Orlando Hosts FAMILYFEST
The parenting expo FamilyFest Orlando is promising to be more fun than ever before because it’s being hosted at Orlando indoor attraction Dezerland Action Park. FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland Action Park on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 6pm. The annual event will be in Orlando, Florida for the first time and features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, along with the latest “mompreneur” products.
allears.net
Orlando Airport Adds NEW Route
We keep a close eye on all the news coming out of the airport like transportation changes and updates coming to the airport itself. A few months ago it was announced that a new Canadian airline would add a route to and from Orlando Airport in January, and now that day is finally here.
amadorvalleytoday.org
Disney California and Florida pauses Annual Pass sales
Disney halted the production of Disney Annual Passes for the Disneyland theme parks in Los Angeles, California, and Orlando, Florida on Nov. 21 due to high demand and attendance tracking issues of Annual Pass holders. Disney Annual Tickets were introduced in 1982 for Orlando Florida residents to enter the park...
bungalower
Go Fund Me launched for local chef
Chef AJ Haines, the owner of The Hen and Hog (Facebook), a restaurant we recently featured on our weekly radio show, “Bungalower and The Bus” on Real Radio 104.1 FM, needs your help. Chef Haines underwent some major surgeries in the past week after a sudden onset of...
attractionsmagazine.com
SeaWorld Orlando reveals menus, concert lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival 2023
Seven Seas Food Festival returns Feb. 3 – May 7, 2023, at SeaWorld Orlando. The event will feature unique food and drinks from around the world, plus a full calendar of concerts. SeaWorld describes Seven Seas Food Festival as “Orlando’s largest theme park food festival.” The event, which runs...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport
Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Melbourne store sells $201K winning ticket
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Someone in Central Florida has yet to claim their winning ticket worth thousands!. The Florida Lottery said a 7-Eleven store located at 6411 Lake Andrew Drive in Melbourne sold a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $201,263.47. The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing are 1-11-17-24-33. The winner can...
click orlando
Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park
TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature. The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
Comments / 0