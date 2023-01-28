Read full article on original website
Report Outlines National Plan to Test Wastewater for Harmful Germs
A new report lays out plans for a national wastewater surveillance program that could detect germs as they emerge and spread. Used during the pandemic in selected locations, the testing system spotted the spread of COVID-19 in local communities. Such testing has also been used with monkeypox and poliovirus, but...
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Developed a Living “Bio-Solar Cell” That Runs on Photosynthesis
Plants are often thought of as sources of food, oxygen, and decoration, but not as a source of electricity. However, scientists have discovered that by harnessing the natural transport of electrons within plant cells, it is possible to generate electricity as part of a green, biological solar cell. In a recent study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, researchers for the first time used a succulent plant to create a living “bio-solar cell” that runs on photosynthesis.
SpaceNews.com
Satellite billed as the ‘future GPS’ begins key tests
WASHINGTON — L3Harris announced Jan. 26 it delivered the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) to the U.S. Air Force and the spacecraft is now undergoing final tests in preparation for a planned launch in late 2023. NTS-3 is an experiment funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory that will broadcast...
Phys.org
UV lamps used for disinfection may impair indoor air quality
Using ultraviolet germicidal radiation (UVGI) to disinfect indoor spaces is a demonstrably effective way of deactivating various pathogens (including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus). It deactivates bacteria and viruses by exposing them to high-energy UV radiation through the use of UV lamps. As the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need to disinfect...
The calculator was contested when it was introduced. ChatGPT could be a beneficial tool too
ChatGPT can certainly help lazy students cheat. But if the AI chatbot can produce and pass advanced college exams, maybe it’s time to think about changing the way we test students, as well as learn how to best utilize the program’s capabilities.
You Can Find 13-Inch Long Avocados Grown In Florida & Size Does Matter
PSA to all avocado lovers: your day just got a lot better. A Miami farm grows the fruit in season, and it can be as big as your head...so let's just say size definitely matters. They're called long neck avocados and they can grow up to 13 inches long. Miami...
Phys.org
Weather radar, machine learning used to study how bird roosting habits are changing with climate
Birds including swallows and martins—known as aerial insectivores—control insect populations and insect-borne disease and provide hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of pest control for agriculture. But these feathered friends to humanity are declining at an alarming rate, with species in North America declining more than 30% from 1970 to 2017.
Phys.org
Exploring how to develop better rechargeable aluminum batteries
A team from China published new work on rechargeable aluminum batteries in Energy Material Advances. "Rechargeable aluminum batteries (RABs) have great potential as powerful candidates for large-scale energy storage devices," said the corresponding author Chuan Wu, professor at School of Materials Science and Engineering in Beijing Institute of Technology. "The high theoretical capacity, abundant reserves and high security will help RABs achieve application and commercialization."
Scientists Create Semi-Living 'Cyborg' Cells That Could Transform Medicine
Through a complex chemical process, scientists have been able to develop versatile, synthetic 'cyborg' cells in the lab. They share many characteristics of living cells while lacking the ability to divide and grow. That non-replication part is important. For artificial cells to be useful, they need to be carefully controlled,...
OilPrice.com
Scientists Invent Hydrogen Producing Solar Cell
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne chemical engineers have invented a solar-powered artificial leaf, built on a novel electrode which is transparent and porous. The artificial leaf is capable of harvesting water from the atmosphere for conversion into hydrogen fuel. The semiconductor-based technology is scalable and easy to prepare.
scitechdaily.com
Nuclear Popcorn: New Research Sheds Light on the Enigmatic Strong Nuclear Force
The shape of heavy nuclei changes as the energy level varies. The universe is governed by four fundamental forces that dictate the interactions between particles and shape the world we know. These forces include the electromagnetic force, gravity, weak nuclear force, and strong nuclear force. These fundamental forces act on everything from the tiniest atoms to the largest galaxies in the universe.
supplychainquarterly.com
Maersk deploys indoor drones for warehouse inventory counts
Maritime containership giant A.P. Moller – Maersk is turning to flying drones to manage inventory counts in its warehouse network, the Danish firm said today. New Jersey-based Maersk North America will deploy the battery-powered flying cameras to handle the “difficult, repetitive, and tedious” task of warehouse inventory management, which is says requires workers to work at heights and produces a quality of data that is often questioned.
Phys.org
Scientists propose novel NO2 sensor based on static magnetic field Faraday rotation spectroscopy
A low-power Faraday rotation spectroscopy (FRS) nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sensor basing on ring array permanent magnets was proposed by researchers led by Prof. Gao Xiaoming from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), according to a study published in Analytical Chemistry. FRS enables detection...
defensenews.com
Following deficiency, Marines add comms capability to ACV variant
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Command and Control Variant was not built with sufficient long-range communications capability, a Pentagon test and evaluation office found, but the service has since integrated additional equipment to fix the problem. The Director of Operational Test and...
BioMed Central
The evolutionary arms race: mass drug use and malaria parasites
In June 2022, the WHO released new guidelines for the treatment and prevention of malaria. These updated guidelines are less restrictive on drug use, suggesting that antimalarial drugs will be used more often on a ‘mass scale’. A summary of these changes can be found here. Antimalarial drug...
Aptar Pharma Launches First Metal-Free Nasal Spray Pump, Meeting Growing Need for Highly Recyclable Packaging
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Aptar Pharma, part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, today announces the launch of APF Futurity, its first metal-free, multidose nasal spray pump developed to deliver nasal saline and other comparable over-the-counter (OTC) formulations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005081/en/ Specifically designed for recyclability, APF Futurity is Aptar Pharma’s first highly recyclable nasal spray pump, having achieved a Class AA certification from cyclos-HTP for recycling streams in Europe 1.
