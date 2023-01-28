Read full article on original website
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prototype mass timber affordable home to be tested in Madras
The proposed mass timber solution aimed at solving the state’s affordable housing problem will get a test run in Central Oregon. Hacienda CDC, a community development group in Portland, gave a first look at their mass timber modular homes on Friday. “One of our core objectives for this project...
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
kptv.com
Extreme wind shuts down most lifts at Mt. Hood ski resorts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Most ski lifts at Mt. Hood resorts were temporarily closed Sunday due to windy conditions, but visitors still made the most of their day on the mountain. Many said Sunday started off with high hopes of hitting the slopes. “We just left from Vancouver,...
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
Drivers slide down embankment into Hillsboro creek
The drivers of 2 cars that went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road were rescued after their cars landed in a slow moving creek, officials with TVF&R said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
kpic
Oregon Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training over next few weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct night training over the next two weeks. F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing will fly nighttime missions from January 30 to February 3 and again from February 7 to 9. Officials say the night flying allows the Citizen-Airmen based...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend snowmobiler thrown 100 feet after collision near Elk Lake
A 29-year-old Bend man was airlifted to the hospital after deputies say the snowmobile he was riding crashed into another vehicle at high speed, throwing him some 100 feet. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the Cascade Lakes Highway at milepost 30.
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
thatoregonlife.com
Treat Your Tastebuds To Wood Fired Pizza From This Joint In Oregon
Foodies and casual diners alike are in for a treat when visiting Smoky Hearth Bar And Grill in the charming town of Sandy, Oregon. Boasting a rustic and inviting atmosphere with a menu that features a variety of classic American dishes, Smoky Hearth is a must stop when in Sandy.
Channel 6000
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
kptv.com
50 below zero in Oregon? It happened once. Plus weekend cold weather update
Have you ever wondered how cold it can get in our region? A winter low temperature of 20 degrees is somewhat normal west of the Cascades, 10 only happens every decade or so, but down to zero? Or below? It HAS happened, but it’s rare. I’ve collected the “all-time”...
KTVZ
Here’s the scoop: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, born in Ohio in 1945, has landed in Bend
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, which started in Ohio in 1945, has just opened a store in Bend on South Highway 97, serving up 48 flavors made in-house daily. Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S. HWY 97.
Channel 6000
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
centraloregondaily.com
Willie Richardson, Oregon voice for racial equality, dies at 74
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Willie Richardson, a longtime champion for minority education and respected voice for racial equality in Oregon, has died. She was 74. Family members told the Statesman Journal that Richardson, of Salem, died Wednesday. Close friends and family members said Richardson had been dealing with ongoing health issues.
kezi.com
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Body of capsized boater, 65, found in North Fork Lewis River
The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered Monday after a small boat capsized on the North Fork Lewis River Sunday afternoon.
