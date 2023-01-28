ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prototype mass timber affordable home to be tested in Madras

The proposed mass timber solution aimed at solving the state’s affordable housing problem will get a test run in Central Oregon. Hacienda CDC, a community development group in Portland, gave a first look at their mass timber modular homes on Friday. “One of our core objectives for this project...
MADRAS, OR
kptv.com

Extreme wind shuts down most lifts at Mt. Hood ski resorts

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Most ski lifts at Mt. Hood resorts were temporarily closed Sunday due to windy conditions, but visitors still made the most of their day on the mountain. Many said Sunday started off with high hopes of hitting the slopes. “We just left from Vancouver,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend snowmobiler thrown 100 feet after collision near Elk Lake

A 29-year-old Bend man was airlifted to the hospital after deputies say the snowmobile he was riding crashed into another vehicle at high speed, throwing him some 100 feet. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the Cascade Lakes Highway at milepost 30.
BEND, OR
iheart.com

Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Treat Your Tastebuds To Wood Fired Pizza From This Joint In Oregon

Foodies and casual diners alike are in for a treat when visiting Smoky Hearth Bar And Grill in the charming town of Sandy, Oregon. Boasting a rustic and inviting atmosphere with a menu that features a variety of classic American dishes, Smoky Hearth is a must stop when in Sandy.
SANDY, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Willie Richardson, Oregon voice for racial equality, dies at 74

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Willie Richardson, a longtime champion for minority education and respected voice for racial equality in Oregon, has died. She was 74. Family members told the Statesman Journal that Richardson, of Salem, died Wednesday. Close friends and family members said Richardson had been dealing with ongoing health issues.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR

