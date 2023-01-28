Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon Avalanche Center’s event raises funds and awareness
The weather turned back to winter just in time for Central Oregon Avalanche Center’s Fresh Tracks fundraiser. Saturday’s event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at 10 Barrel Brewing East Side in Bend and features music, food, raffle, and silent auction. The twelve year old nonprofit issues avalanche...
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Mosaic Medical receives three donations toward developing Mtn. View HS School-Based Health Center
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, recently received three generous donations from Bend Foundation ($15,730), Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation ($15,000) and First Interstate BancSystem Foundation ($10,000). The funds will be used to support...
KTVZ
Here’s the scoop: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, born in Ohio in 1945, has landed in Bend
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, which started in Ohio in 1945, has just opened a store in Bend on South Highway 97, serving up 48 flavors made in-house daily. Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S. HWY 97.
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff after a long career in the Portland Police Bureau, died last month. He was 78. Noelle, who lived in Bend with his wife, Rosie Sizer, the former Portland police chief, died Dec. 21 from an infection, according to his obituary.
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet
A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend First Presbyterian opens temporary warming shelter during cold snap
Many unhoused community members in Central Oregon are heading to shelters as this weekend’s cold snap continues into Monday. But the demand is so high, there just hasn’t been enough room. That’s why Deschutes County and the City of Bend called on First Presbyterian Church to provide a...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
kezi.com
Linn County deputies investigating deadly crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a car crash that left one person dead Monday morning. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a call reporting a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane at about 9:22 a.m. on January 30. The LCSO said the caller told them a vehicle had struck a power pole, and power lines were down throughout the area. Deputies said they responded to find the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Bradley Freeman, 34, of Lebanon, had suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was deceased.
KCBY
Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal car crash outside of Albany Monday morning leaves one dead, and downed powerlines through out the area. At 9:22 a.m., Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that reported a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane. The caller reported that a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide
The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
kbnd.com
New Health Ctr. Planned For MVHS
BEND, OR -- Mosaic Medical plans to develop a new School-Based Health Center (SBHC) at Mountain View High in Bend. Mosaic manages five other SBHCs in Central Oregon: Bend High, Madras High, Redmond High, Lynch Elementary in Redmond and Crook County Kids Clinic in Prineville. Centers provide physical, behavioral and preventive healthcare for anyone 18 or younger, regardless of ability to pay. Almost 30% of MVHS qualify for reduced lunch and the Oregon Health Plan.
KTVZ
Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police Dept. conduct seat belt, child seat education, enforcement
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday and extending through Sunday, Feb. 12, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department, as well as agencies throughout Oregon, will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age 2.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of January 29-February 4
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of January 29-February 4. Deschutes Market Road / Hamehook Road Utility Work (Bend Area) - Utility relocation work will be occurring in the vicinity of the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road intersection. Traffic Information - Road...
kptv.com
New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
centraloregondaily.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 15th and Wilson closure for new roundabout begins Feb. 20
NORTHBOUND DETOUR – Take 15th Street to Reed Market Road. Turn right on 9th Street. Turn right on Franklin Avenue. Turn right on 10th Street (turns into Bear Creek Road). SOUTHBOUND DETOUR – Take 15th Street to Bear Creek Road (turns into 10th Street). Turn left on Franklin Avenue. Turn left on 9th Street and continue to Wilson Avenue.
kezi.com
Woman accused of manslaughter in Highway 58 crash out on bail
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of causing the death of a child in a fatal crash back in November is out on bail as of Monday morning. According to Oregon State Police, in the evening of November 20, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle was headed west on Highway 58 when she crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another car. Troopers said that car caught fire and, shortly after, was completely engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed. Troopers said Riddle had three passengers in her car, including an adult and two children in the back seat. According to OSP officials, a five-year-old passenger died in the crash, and her two other passengers plus the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
kezi.com
Local food banks preparing for increased demand as pandemic-era benefits end
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County food banks are anticipating more people will need their help as COVID-19 pandemic-related food assistance benefits expire at the end of February. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been increased since April of 2020 to address challenges arising from the pandemic. However, those enhanced benefits will end after February, leaving beneficiaries with a level of assistance similar to that of pre-pandemic levels.
