Hypebae
Lacoste Unveils SS23 "Active Lifestyle" Collection
Lacoste just dropped its Spring/Summer 2023 “Active Lifestyle” collection, a true fusion of the worlds of fashion and sport. Developed with technical materials at the forefront, the vibrant collection offers a selection of fashion-focused essentials in vivid colorways of green, red and blue, paired with classic neutrals in black and white. Standout pieces this season include translucent windbreakers, pleated tennis skirt and a striking array of court-inspired accessories.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW23 Raises Temperatures With Intimate Graphic Prints
Stockholm-based brand EYTYS looks to the past for inspiration for its Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Menswear collection. The label’s latest offering artfully uses a screen print from the 1978 film, Rockers, capturing moments of intimacy and intrigue. Worn leather jackets reveal naked silhouettes in a state of play upon closer inspection. Meanwhile, lovers shotgunning smoke into each other’s mouths makes several appearances on loose-fitting shirts and mini skirts.
Collection
Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
hypebeast.com
Bene Culture Presents a Cleaner Side of Streetwear for Its New Pre-Summer Collection
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture has just presented an all-new Pre-Summer 2023 collection. Last time around, Bene Culture worked with functionality in mind as the label dropped a new technical skirt alongside a slew of graphic-heavy T-shirts. However, this time around, Bene has taken things back to basics with a collection of unisex designs that return to the brand’s classic motifs and vintage-inspired color palettes.
Quick! Ugg Just Restocked the Impossible-to-Find Ultra Mini Boots in 4 New Colors
The iconic Ultra Minis are back thanks to a collaboration with Madhappy If there's ever been a time to act fast, it's now, because Hollywood's favorite Ugg boots are back and better than ever thanks, in part, to a collaboration with mental health-conscious fashion brand Madhappy. Whether you've realized it or not, the Ultra Mini boot has become the it-girl shoe for models like Bella Hadid (take her boxer-briefs moment, for example) and actresses like Jennifer Garner and Keke Palmer, who kept comfortable in a pair during New...
Hypebae
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Complex
Dreamville Shares New Apparel Collection Featuring Puffer Jacket
Dreamville has shared its new apparel line, which arrives a day before J. Cole’s birthday. The collection includes a number of new unisex items, like the music label’s first puffer jacket featuring a custom Dreamville-branded zipper. A press release provides further details about the jacket: “This custom-designed cloud-printed jacket features the iconic Dreamville logo spelled out in bright yellow letters set atop a black zippered backdrop, a new manufacturing process that took years in the making to develop.”
hypebeast.com
Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94 "Triple Black" Is Officially Returning Holiday 2023
Is bringing back yet another OG, this time releasing an all-black Charles Barkley classic. Following the reveal that the Nike Air Max CB 94 is making a return in “Black/White” in 2023 and a pair surfaces with new airbrush designs, the “Triple Black” iteration is confirmed to release by the holidays later this year.
hypebeast.com
Pop Trading Company Remixes Signature Silhouettes for SS23
Amsterdam-based design label Pop Trading Company has unveiled the lookbook for the first installment of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, showcasing the brand’s decade-long influence in the world of skateboarding. In its first SS23 drop, the imprint includes a variety of adventurous takes on remembered silhouettes. Among them, there are...
Kelly Rutherford Blooms in Floral Dress & Boots at Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Show
Kelly Rutherford brought enchanting style to Rahul Mishra’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris on Monday, the “Gossip Girl” star held court in Mishra’s front row alongside Ashley Park and Law Roach. For the occasion, she wore a sweeping sheer cream gown with a curved neckline and cinched draping. Giving the piece a fairytale effect were varying embroidered flowers in hues of pink, red, orange and blue, embellished with delicate crystals. Rutherford chicly completed her outfit with small pearl drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Rutherford slipped into a sharp pair of black leather boots....
Bikerumor
Cadence Collection Launches Winter Breakaway Collection
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Los Angeles’ own Candence Collection is a performance and lifestyle apparel company known for some sweet collaborations and their American-made Adventure Cargo Bib. The brand just released its latest apparel collection, the winter Breakaway Collection.
intheknow.com
Did you hear? The Y2K aesthetic is back, and Coach Outlet’s nostalgic bag collection is up to 65% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Y2K aesthetic was one of the most...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Dresses Its 574 in Gray
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio (TDS) has pioneered new collaborations and elevated models with its various footwear releases over the years. Kicking off its releases for 2023, the TDS 574 — which originally launched in 2018 — makes its return in a gray “2040” colorway.
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at Jahan Loh’s Doraemon Sofubi Toys
Created exclusively for ‘The Doraemon Exhibition’ in Singapore. Miniature sofubi toy versions of Jahan Loh’s “My Journey with Doraemon” sculpture are now available for sale at The Doraemon Exhibition gift store. The original sculpture was produced as part of the “Create Your Own Original Doraemon”...
Saks Celebrates Seventh Floor, Guerra’s Prada Package, Tiffany Teases Nike Collab
MEN’S MOMENT: Retail is always a work in progress and that’s surely the case for Saks Fifth Avenue.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Inside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidencePrada Extends Miami at Art Basel As part of its ongoing multimillion-dollar flagship renovation, right around the holidays, the retailer completed the revamp of the seventh-floor men’s department, significantly spiffing up the advanced designer and contemporary ready-to-wear presence. The project included 17 shops and the addition of 23 brands to the assortment. And it’s paying off. Louis DiGiacomo, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of men’s for Saks, said since completion,...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Delivers the 550 in "Blue Haze"
New Balance has unveiled the upcoming 550 in “Blue Haze.”. Constructed with white leather and mesh uppers, the women’s model features UNC-like design cues and is sprinkled with hits of light blue detailing to give a soft contrast to the clean base. Branding can be found in the form of the “N” panel logo, “550” insignia on the mudguard, “NB” heel stamp and the tongue tag. The silhouette rests on a white midsole and blue outsole, while white laces give it a neat finish.
hypebeast.com
Zack Bia Enlists Don Toliver for His Debut Single, "Hardcore"
Already making his mark in the music industry in the last few years, multi-talented DJ and label executive Zack Bia most recently provided direct support for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache arena tour and pushed rap breakout star Yeat under his Field Trip Recordings label group. Bia has now returned to deliver his debut single, “Hardcore” with Don Toliver.
hypebeast.com
NBA and Crocs Celebrate All-Star Weekend With Mega Crush and Echo Clogs
With All-Star Weekend less than a month away, the NBA works with Crocs to release two special-edition clogs to celebrate the annual exhibitions. The lineup includes the Mega Crush Clog as well as the footwear company’s newest silhouette, the Echo Clog. The NBA All-Star Mega Crush Clog features a...
hometextilestoday.com
DEA pivots from custom with first ready-to-buy fine linens collection
Paris – Luxury Italian heritage brand DEA, known for fine custom linens, is launching its first ready-to-buy collection across multiple product categories. Created by international interior designer Timothy Corrigan, the line will be introduced in two collections over the next year. The six designs comprise embroidery, jacquard and prints.
