Manhattan High girls obliterate Valley Heights

Manhattan High's Paige Chauncey drives between Junction City defenders Ava DeGuzman, left, and Sophia Holloway during their game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Junction City. The Indians downed Valley Center Friday afternoon 56-28. Staff photo by Lewis Marien

With balanced offense, the Manhattan High girls responded from a blowout loss with a blowout win over Valley Center 56-28 Friday in the second round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament, advancing them to the consolation championship game on Saturday.

After having just one player in double figures scoring on Thursday, Manhattan had two players, both Destiny Yates and Paige Chauncey, put up 10 points. Nine players scored for Manhattan. Maxine Doering scored eight points, Delaney Larson scored six points, Callie Carson, Emery Ruliffson and Kat Ball each scored two points.