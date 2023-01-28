Read full article on original website
Jeremy Hunt: No ‘conceivable circumstances’ in which HS2 stops short of Euston
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he did not see “any conceivable circumstances” in which HS2 would not run to its planned central London terminus at Euston, amid reports that section of the route could be axed because of rising costs.Soaring inflation means the redeveloped Euston station may not open until 2038 and could be axed completely, with trains instead stopping at a new hub at Old Oak Common in west London’s suburbs, according to The Sun.The newspaper also reported that a two to five-year delay to the entire project is being considered.Mr Hunt, asked by BBC News after a central...
Bright lights, big cities: cash and HS2 are not the only keys to renewing the north, Andy Burnham | Simon Jenkins
Civic magnetism also depends on creativity, glamour and tourist appeal, says Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins
Residents slam council for painting 'Britain's smallest cycle lane' by Aldi
Furious residents have slammed cash-strapped Birmingham City Council for painting what could be 'Britain's shortest cycle lane', which measures just 7ft along.
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed
A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
HS2 has been a complete disaster – billions lined up for it would be better spent transforming the North and Midlands
GARETH Morgan is just the sort of businessman they need in the North. The company he founded near Sheffield employs 100 skilled workers who manufacture high-tech parts for the aerospace industry, which they sell abroad to countries including the USA. But when his customers from America fly into Manchester, they...
Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device
PERTH, Australia (AP) — A mining corporation apologized for losing a highly radioactive capsule over a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) stretch of Western Australia, as authorities combed parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance. The capsule was part of a device believed to have fallen off a truck while being transported between a desert mine site and the city of Perth on Jan. 10. The truck transporting the capsule arrived at a Perth depot on Jan. 16. Emergency services were notified of the missing capsule on Jan. 25. Western Australia emergency services have called on other Australian states and the federal government for support finding the capsule as they lack equipment. The capsule measures 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters (0.31 inches by 0.24 inches), and people have been warned it could have unknowingly become lodged in their car’s tires.
UK Regional Airline Flybe Ceases Trading, Cancels All Flights
LONDON (Reuters) -British regional airline Flybe on Saturday ceased trading for the second time in three years, with all flights cancelled and 276 workers made redundant. A statement on Flybe's website said the airline, which operated scheduled services from Belfast, Birmingham and Heathrow across the UK and to Amsterdam and Geneva, had entered administration, a form of protection from creditors.
HS2 and Heathrow Airport expansion pose threat to Colne Valley Regional Park
Speculative developments could "severely compromise" a massive country park in Buckinghamshire. The Colne Valley Regional Park is home to more than 60 lakes and thousands of acres of woodland - but plans for huge projects in the area threaten its very existence. The park straddles the Buckinghamshire-London border, and is...
Just Stop Oil demo slows traffic near Manchester
An hour-long protest by Just Stop Oil campaigners slowed traffic near Manchester city centre. The demonstration upset some motorists in Regent Road in Salford, with footage showing drivers remonstrating with activists and sounding horns. It is the latest protest from the group, which has held demonstrations on the M25 in...
New Great Birmingham Run route to showcase 'best of Brum'
A new route has been drawn up for the Great Birmingham Run which organisers say will showcase the "best of Brum". Thousands of people are expected to take part in the half-marathon and 10K events on 7 May. They will both begin on Centenary Square, pass through the Jewellery Quarter...
Bestway Group Acquires 3.4% Stake In UK Grocer Sainsbury; Dismisses Takeover Plan
British multinational conglomerate Bestway Group Ltd has acquired a 3.45% stake in J Sainsbury Plc JSAIY. Bestway Group intends to hold its shares in Sainsbury's for investment purposes and looks forward to supporting the executive management team. Bestway also said it might look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's...
Extraction from Scotland's only gold mine ramped up
As a four-wheel drive truck with a large red metal box on its flatbed rumbles into the gaping mouth of the Cononish mine, near Tyndrum in the west of Scotland, geologist Rachael Paul explains what's happening. "They can carry explosives in there", she says. We are heading into the access...
UK researchers devise a way to reduce carbon emissions from steel by 90%
Researchers at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. have devised a new system that can be retrofitted on existing steel furnaces and help reduce carbon emissions of the process by as much as 90 percent, a university press release said. The iron and steel-making industry is one of the...
London Euston Station: A Complete Guide
London is a magnificent place to explore. With its 2000 year old history and the architecture and landmarks to tell its tales, London is one of those places that just can’t be missed. You can start here on your European travels and continue exploring the continent, or you can choose to stay nearby and explore Great Britain and the countries to the north that have so much to offer.
Norway discovers huge trove of metals, minerals and rare earths on its seabed
A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earths on the seabed of its extended continental shelf, authorities said on Friday in their first official estimates.
