Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is coming to PC and consoles in Australia and Europe, but it won't be for another four months. Marvelous Europe revealed this week they will be releasing Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life for PC and consoles in Europe and Australia. Players can currently pre-order the game ahead of time via the European website for the company, as they will bring you everything the modern remake has to offer and then some. However, you won't be seeing it for a while as the game is currently earned for release on June 27th, 2023. For the time being, enjoy the latest trailer for this version of the game down at the bottom.

2 DAYS AGO