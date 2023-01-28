ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Morning Notes

Vienna’s Ilia Malinin Impresses at U.S. Skating Championships — “Even before his leading score of 110.36 was announced, the fans in the arena knew they were seeing something special on the opening day of the men’s competition. They stood almost as one and roared for the 18-year-old from Vienna, who has named his Instagram account ‘Quadg0d’ and has quickly announced himself as America’s next great male skater.” [The Washington Post]
VIENNA, VA
McLean’s Big Buns is now open, soon to be joined by Matchbox Pizza

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers has arrived in McLean. The regional burger chain opened its newest location at 1336 Chain Bridge Road on Jan. 16, a spokesperson told FFXnow. “We are so thrilled to bring Big Buns [Damn] Good Burgers to the discerning diners of McLean! This is our 8th location in Virginia, and with McLean’s diverse professional community it’s a perfect fit for our next Big Buns,” said Warren Thompson, president and founder of Thompson Hospitality, which owns the brand.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center

Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Task force to begin digging into key development questions on RTC North

A task force will discuss the redevelopment of Reston Town Center North (RTC North) beginning today (Monday). The meeting will set into motion a master plan focused on community facilities in the area, which is roughly bounded by Baron Cameron Avenue, Town Center Parkway, Bowman Towne Drive and Fountain Drive.
RESTON, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
VIENNA, VA
theburn.com

Work begins on Loudoun’s latest Popeyes restaurant

Popeyes — the Louisiana-style fried chicken chain — continues its domination of the Loudoun County fried chicken scene. Work has gotten underway on another location — one of at least two coming soon to the area. The latest spot is kitty corner from One Loudoun at the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Golfdom to open Rockville store

Golf megastores come and go, but they always seem to pop up in the Rockville Pike corridor. Golfdom is the latest to take a swing at the Montgomery County golfer market. It will open a new location at 12137 Rockville Pike, in the Pike Center. This is the former Pier...
ROCKVILLE, MD
sungazette.news

Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist

VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
WASHINGTON, DC

