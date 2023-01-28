Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Vienna’s Ilia Malinin Impresses at U.S. Skating Championships — “Even before his leading score of 110.36 was announced, the fans in the arena knew they were seeing something special on the opening day of the men’s competition. They stood almost as one and roared for the 18-year-old from Vienna, who has named his Instagram account ‘Quadg0d’ and has quickly announced himself as America’s next great male skater.” [The Washington Post]
ffxnow.com
McLean’s Big Buns is now open, soon to be joined by Matchbox Pizza
Big Buns Damn Good Burgers has arrived in McLean. The regional burger chain opened its newest location at 1336 Chain Bridge Road on Jan. 16, a spokesperson told FFXnow. “We are so thrilled to bring Big Buns [Damn] Good Burgers to the discerning diners of McLean! This is our 8th location in Virginia, and with McLean’s diverse professional community it’s a perfect fit for our next Big Buns,” said Warren Thompson, president and founder of Thompson Hospitality, which owns the brand.
Inside Nova
$488M needed to upgrade Prince William County judicial center
Prince William County’s judicial center needs a $488 million expansion to more than double its size to meet ongoing and future needs, according to a consultant. Tony Bell of Moseley Architects presented a master plan for the complex in Manassas to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. The judicial center is home to the shared court system of the county, Manassas and Manassas Park and offices of the commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff. It’s also attached to the county jail.
ffxnow.com
Task force to begin digging into key development questions on RTC North
A task force will discuss the redevelopment of Reston Town Center North (RTC North) beginning today (Monday). The meeting will set into motion a master plan focused on community facilities in the area, which is roughly bounded by Baron Cameron Avenue, Town Center Parkway, Bowman Towne Drive and Fountain Drive.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
theburn.com
Work begins on Loudoun’s latest Popeyes restaurant
Popeyes — the Louisiana-style fried chicken chain — continues its domination of the Loudoun County fried chicken scene. Work has gotten underway on another location — one of at least two coming soon to the area. The latest spot is kitty corner from One Loudoun at the...
rockvillenights.com
Golfdom to open Rockville store
Golf megastores come and go, but they always seem to pop up in the Rockville Pike corridor. Golfdom is the latest to take a swing at the Montgomery County golfer market. It will open a new location at 12137 Rockville Pike, in the Pike Center. This is the former Pier...
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
Inside Nova
Former Manassas council member Lovejoy leaves state Senate race, will run for House instead
Former Manassas City Council member Ian Lovejoy has eschewed his run for the state Senate, opting instead to try his luck in the 22nd House of Delegates District, where he’ll run for the Republican nomination. In an announcement on his campaign’s Facebook page last week, Lovejoy said he’d made...
sungazette.news
Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
NBC Washington
Safe Passage Employee Shot in Front of Coolidge HS, Leading to Lockdowns at Three DC Schools
A man was shot in the head at the intersection of 5th Street and Somerset Place NW on Monday afternoon. The shooting, which happened in front of Coolidge High School, led to a lockdown at that school and two others close by. In addition to Coolidge, Ida B. Wells Middle...
County board advances 'Missing Middle' housing proposal in Arlington
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — In an unanimous decision, the Arlington County Board voted Wednesday to advance the 'Missing Middle' strategy aimed at addressing rising housing costs in the region. This housing strategy sparked after a study conducted for the area referred to the missing middle of housing stock in...
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
Police: Woman killed after exiting moving car in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.
Fairfax County gets $20,000 grant to remove invasive species
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — If you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it. That's the message from Fairfax County Park officials. The beautiful bug comes from Asia and is invasive to the area. Their voracious appetite makes them a major threat to plants and local wineries. Spotted lanternflies especially love...
Bay Net
Suspect Armed With A Gun Threatens Two Delivery Men In Waldorf; Arrested In P.G. County For Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – On January 25 at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed suspect threatening two deliverymen. The victims reported they were making a delivery when one of the victims saw the suspect standing near a car with a gun in his hand.
