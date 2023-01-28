Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Vancouver Canucks interested in Bruins’ defenceman Brandon Carlo
The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, according Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On the Monday morning edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said the following during a conversation with Jeff Marek about how the Bruins could be interested in making a big splash at the deadline to go all in one last time with their ageing core, which features multiple players on team-friendly deals.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson
With the Columbus Blue Jackets placing Gustav Nyquist on injured reserve, the team added some extra scoring depth via waivers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, marking the third NHL organization of the season for the 25-year-old. Pederson started the season with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to record a point in four games with the Chicago Wolves.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
Yardbarker
Report: Canucks have not met with Bo Horvat’s agent to talk contract for two months
The Canucks have not met with Bo Horvat’s agent Pat Morris for the purpose of talking about a contract for their captain, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali — The Team. Here’s what Dhaliwal had to say on Monday morning. “Pat Morris, the agent for...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Yardbarker
Devils’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Brock Boeser
The New Jersey Devils entered the all-star break at 32-13-4, placing them just two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. As such, they’ve been connected to a few big names a month ahead of the trade deadline; Timo Meier and Bo Horvat, to name a couple. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said late last week that the Devils are the team to watch for Meier, so where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
Canucks trade center Bo Horvat to Islanders
The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick. The trade was announced officially by both teams Monday afternoon. New York will retain their 2023 first-round pick if it’s among the top...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS REVEAL WHO THEIR NEXT CAPTAIN MIGHT BE
The Vancouver Canucks traded their captain - Bo Horvat - on Monday. Now, a locker room which was already in disarray is now leaderless. Who is to replace Horvat as the leader of the Canucks?. During his post-trade press conference, GM Patrik Allvin was asked that very question. Allvin answered...
NHL
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
Canucks deal Bo Horvat to Islanders for 1st round pick
The opening salvo of NHL trade season was fired on Monday afternoon, as the Vancouver Canucks sent forward Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in a swap that included a conditional first-round draft pick and other pieces. The Canucks also received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty in the...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Yardbarker
Flyers visit Jets in last tilt ahead of NHL All-Star break
The Philadelphia Flyers face off tonight against the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. It will be the second time the teams meet this week and the last of the 2022-2023 season. Both teams are going in opposite directions this season. The Flyers are seventh in the NHL Metropolitan...
Yardbarker
With Bo Horvat gone, Canucks trade saga officially comes to an end
We all knew this day would come. We just didn’t know when. Bo Horvat’s time as the captain of the Vancouver Canucks has finally come to an end. The forward was just traded to the New York Islanders, finally ending the "where-will-Horvat-go game" questions that have circled in Vancouver since the Canucks re-signed J.T. Miller.
Yardbarker
A future without Thatcher Demko is a reality Canucks fans might need to get comfortable with
Thatcher Demko’s absence due to a lower-body injury suffered in December has given the Vancouver Canucks an unwelcome glimpse into a future without their star goaltender. Since leaving late in the first period of a game against the Florida Panthers, the Canucks have ridden their overmatched goaltending tandem of Spencer Martin and Collin Delia to an 11-15-0 record and all but sealed their fate of missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.
FOX Sports
Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston
Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
