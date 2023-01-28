Read full article on original website
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Zacks.com
Carpenter Technology (CRS) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2
CRS - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share in second-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 58 cents in the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of...
Motley Fool
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?
3M's underperformance isn't just about litigation risk. Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
Merck (MRK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MRK - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.78%. This large drugmaker’s performance beat earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Zacks.com
Can Humana's (HUM) Q4 Earnings Beat on Healthcare Services?
HUM - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in the fourth quarter of 2022, the results of which are expected to be released on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.88, beating the...
Zacks.com
GSK Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
GSK plc. (. GSK - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 21.11%. Shares of GSK have underperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has lost 37.0% compared with...
Zacks.com
Will Solid Revenue Growth Aid Juniper's (JNPR) Q4 Earnings?
JNPR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company beat adjusted earnings by 8 cents. Juniper is expected to report high year-over-year revenues as the company’s AI-driven network solutions are in high demand. Factors...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q4 Earnings?
SCCO - Free Report) is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its fourth-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels, and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs, are expected to have weighed on the performance. Q3 Results. In the last reported...
Zacks.com
Franklin (BEN) Dips on Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
BEN - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The bottom line declined 53% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 52 cents. Shares of the company lost 4% in pre-market...
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Dolby's (DLB) Q1 Earnings Release
DLB - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $306.5 million, which suggests a decline of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21.8%.
Zacks.com
BD (BDX) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $2.75 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.
Zacks.com
Avery Dennison (AVY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
AVY - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Feb 02. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter total sales is pegged at $2.21 billion, suggesting an improvement of 1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the company’s earnings per share is pinned at $2.10, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 1.4%. The estimate has moved down 8% in the past 60 days.
Zacks.com
Can Lower Premiums Dampen MetLife's (MET) Q4 Earnings?
MET - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MET’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.76, which indicates a decline of 18.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number and is lower than our estimate of $1.77.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Reinsurance Group (RGA) in Q4 Earnings?
RGA - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. RGA delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 49.74%. Factors to Note. Reinsurance Group’s fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to benefit...
Zacks.com
Skechers (SKX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SKX - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,783 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Support Clorox's (CLX) Earnings Beat in Q2
CLX - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 2. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports the quarterly results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,665 million, suggesting a decline...
Zacks.com
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
