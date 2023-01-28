MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted on violent felony charges was arrested after Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies saw him walking in McKinleyville. According to the HCSO, 25-year-old Tavin Dee Evans was walking on the 3600 block of Dows Prairie Road on Jan. 28 around 12:50 p.m. Deputies saw him, knowing he was wanted on numerous charges, and took him into custody with the assistance of K9 Deputy Yahtzee. No one was injured during this apprehension. During a search of Evans incident to arrest, deputies say they found approximately .38 grams of methamphetamine.

