Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Southern Humboldt County preparing for special election in March
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Elections encourages Southern Humboldt County voters to prepare for the upcoming Special Elections on Tuesday, March 7. According to officials, the Special Elections will be held only for Humboldt County voters who live in the Salmon Creek Fire Protection District Formation area and the Garberville Fire Protection District and Annexation area.
krcrtv.com
HSCO investigates 'suspicious circumstances' after child reports being followed by man
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking into what some are considering a potential child abduction attempt in McKinleyville. On Sunday, HCSO deputies responded to a home on Nelson Way in McKinleyville, where residents reported their daughter was followed and approached by a suspicious man in a green car while she was walking in the neighborhood. The girl reportedly screamed and ran away from the man, after which her parents contacted authorities.
krcrtv.com
Thousands lose phone and internet service in Trinity County Outage
TRINITY COUNTY, CALIF. — Thousands of Frontier Communications customers in Trinity County have lost phone and internet service, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office noted that approximately 4,500 people have lost power due to downed Frontier Communications lines. They say that...
krcrtv.com
Route 36 now open to two-way traffic
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Heads up drivers, on Jan. 28, Caltrans announced Route 36 is now open to two-way traffic near the slide west of Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park in Humboldt County. It was formerly one-way controlled traffic. These conditions are subject to change if there is reactivated slide activity, according to Caltrans.
krcrtv.com
HCSO: Man wanted on violent felony charges found and arrested in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted on violent felony charges was arrested after Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies saw him walking in McKinleyville. According to the HCSO, 25-year-old Tavin Dee Evans was walking on the 3600 block of Dows Prairie Road on Jan. 28 around 12:50 p.m. Deputies saw him, knowing he was wanted on numerous charges, and took him into custody with the assistance of K9 Deputy Yahtzee. No one was injured during this apprehension. During a search of Evans incident to arrest, deputies say they found approximately .38 grams of methamphetamine.
Comments / 0