Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Here’s what Will Ferrell did in Portland besides catching a Trail Blazers game
Actor Will Ferrell visited Portland over the weekend, where he caught a Trail Blazers game and stopped into a local bakery for dessert.
FOX Sports
Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second...
Best NBA prop bets today for Kings vs. Timberwolves (Anthony Edwards stays hot)
The Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves face off for the second time in as many games in Minnesota, and there are two props I love for this matchup. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went off in the win for the Wolves on Saturday, and I think there’s value on his points prop again tonight.
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch
The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named Western Conference player of the week
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 15th time in his career, the NBA announced Monday. In three games last week, Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 63.2% from the field, including 51.4% from three-point range.
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Ja Morant’s wild triple-double streak with Grizzlies ends in painful loss to Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies lost their fifth straight game on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Along with it, an insane Ja Morant triple-double streak came to an end as well. Prior to the showdown, Morant was 8-0 in games where he scored a triple-double. He finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Gobert is dealing wtih right groin soreness. He keeps being listed questionable before ultimately playing, and he's listed questionable for Monday's contest as well. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Gafford double-double leads Wizards past Pelicans 113-103
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Daniel Gafford had a season-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Washington Wizards beat the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. “No matter what, I just kept playing,” said Gafford, whose...
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
