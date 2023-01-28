Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Knicks, Warriors Planning Trade For Bulls’ Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls went all-in to build a title-contending team around NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. While the team had some feel-good moments last season, with DeMar DeRozan often pulling through with clutch heroics, they are nowhere near their intended goal. With a 22-26 record and the need to make a...
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Magic Claw Back, Defeat 76ers on the Road
Despite digging an early hole, the Orlando Magic (20-31) defeated the Philadelphia 76ers (32-17) on the road Monday evening
sportingalert.com
NBA scores: Hornets secure win over Heat with impressive performance
The Charlotte Hornets continued their winning streak with a 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington paced the home team here today, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively, while LaMelo Ball also made a significant contribution with 13 of his 19 points scored in the fourth quarter.
Heat star Jimmy Butler gets concerning injury update ahead of Cavs game
Jimmy Butler had another big game for the Miami Heat on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, not even Butler’s heroics was enough to lead the Heat to a win over a lowly Hornets side. It also seems like Butler has come out of the matchup a bit worse for wear.
WCNC
Rozier, Hornets hold off Heat rally to win 122-117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. They accomplished the feat Sunday with an impressive win over the division-leading Miami Heat. Terry Rozier scored 31 points as three Hornets scored at least 20 points in the 122-117 win over...
NBA Power Rankings: Magic Moving Up After Win vs. Celtics?
The Orlando Magic beat the NBA-best Boston Celtics last week. Did that allow them to rise in this week's power rankings?
Joel Embiid on 76ers' Injury Report Against Magic
Joel Embiid is back on the Sixers' injury report, as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic.
76ers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Monday
Will Joel Embiid face the Orlando Magic on Monday?
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Built Around Terry Rozier
As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Charlotte Hornets could be sellers, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already shown to be buyers. Whether the Lakers like it or not, they are in an urgent position to contend if they want to make the most of having LeBron James at the end of his NBA career.
