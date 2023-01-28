Read full article on original website
NATO Chief Wants More 'Friends' as Russia, China Move Closer
TOKYO (AP) — China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia poses a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing...
Worried about World War III, Trump says he wants an 'impenetrable' shield like Iron Dome to protect the US from hypersonic weapons. A missile defense expert says it's a long shot.
Whether that's Iron Dome, something similar, or something else entirely, nothing is going to be "impenetrable," a missile defense expert said.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Food blogger fined $18,500 after sharing a video of her illegally buying and eating a great white shark
A popular Chinese food blogger, known as Tizi, recently faced the consequences of breaking wildlife protection laws in China by illegally buying and eating a great white shark.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
China Hopes Japan Can Stop 'Right-Wing Forces' From Provoking Disputes in East China Sea Foreign Minister
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa by phone on Thursday that Beijing hopes Japan can stop "right-wing forces" from provoking disputes over contested islands in the East China Sea, according to a statement from the foreign ministry. Disputed East China Sea islets...
Ukraine's New Weapon Will Force a Russian Shift
WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) - The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses. The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb...
Tunisians Struggle With Prices and Shortages as Economy Worsens
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian street cleaner Lassad Mejri says life has grown so tough for his family because of the country's dire economy that they prepare just one meal a day, but as government finances falter, there may be worse to come. Like many Tunisians Mejri, 57, and his wife...
World Bank Approves $600 Million Loan to Support Philippines' Recovery, Financial Sector
MANILA (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Tuesday it has approved a $600 million loan to support the Philippines' economic recovery and efforts to make its financial sector more resilient. The funds will be channeled toward strengthening its financial sector stability, expanding financial inclusion and improving disaster risk finance,...
Australia Is Removing British Monarchy From Its Bank Notes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Israel's Attorney-General Tells Netanyahu to Stay Out of Push for Judicial Changes
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must stay out of his government's push to overhaul the judicial system because he has a conflict of interest, the country's attorney-general said on Thursday, adding to growing friction over the plan. In a statement on why Netanyahu should not be involved, Gali...
South Korea Jan Inflation Ticks Up, Leaves Policy Outlook Steady
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumer inflation ticked up in January to a three-month high but, driven mostly by temporary effects, left investors still confident that the central bank had ended its cycle of interest rate rises. The consumer price index was 5.2% higher in January than in the same...
Israel to Chad: Need to Curb Iran, Hezbollah Clout in Sahel
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Chadian President Mahamat Deby, in Israel to open an embassy on Thursday, heard his hosts' concern about what they described as the clout of their arch-foes Iran and Hezbollah in Africa's Sahel region. Israel only confirmed Deby's visit on Wednesday, a day after he arrived. The trip included...
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
Former Wagner Commander Says He Is Sorry for Fighting in Ukraine
OSLO (Reuters) - A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologise for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice. Andrei Medvedev, who crossed the Russian-Norwegian border on Jan. 13, said he witnessed...
Micronesia Says Less Afraid of Release of Japanese Nuclear Plant Water
(Reuters) - The Pacific island state of Micronesia, one of the fiercest critics of a Japanese decision to release water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, said on Thursday it was no longer as worried about the plan as it had been. Micronesia President David Panuelo, in...
Four West African Nations Get $311 Million From World Bank for Renewables
FREETOWN (Reuters) - The World Bank has signed an agreement with four West and Central African nations worth $311 million to fund renewable energy projects. The funds will finance around 106 megawatts (MW) of solar power generation capacity with battery energy and storage systems, and 41 MW expansion of hydroelectric capacity.
U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths
January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
Azerbaijan Asks World Court to Order Armenia to Help Demining Effort
THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Azerbaijan on Tuesday called on judges at the World Court to order Armenia to help demine areas it previously controlled and stop planting explosive devices which prevent Azeri nationals from returning to their former homes. Azerbaijan asked the court, as part of an ongoing larger case, to...
Afghan Women Prosecutors Once Seen as Symbols of Democracy Find Asylum in Spain
MADRID (Reuters) - Pushing her son on a swing at a playground on a sunny winter's day in Madrid, former Afghan prosecutor Obaida Sharar expresses relief that she found asylum in Spain after fleeing Afghanistan shortly after the Taliban took over. Sharar, who arrived in Madrid with her family, is...
