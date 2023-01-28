ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball: Takeaways from Penn State’s 83-61 Over Michigan

Penn State men’s basketball bounced back from that debacle Tuesday night at Rutgers and came away with a huge win against Michigan in resounding fashion. Jalen Pickett was spectacular, and he got help from Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk and, most surprisingly, Mikey Henn. They shot well from 3 for most of the game and played spectacularly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

22 Tweets About Penn State’s 22-Point win Over Michigan

Penn State men’s basketball bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center with an 83-61 win over Michigan. Last Tuesday, Penn State put together a poor performance in Piscataway, New Jersey, against Rutgers and lost, 65-45. But against Michigan, Penn State basketball was on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 28

Update (5:28 PM)- **While attending Junior Day, Penn State extended an offer to 2024 wide receiver Sage Clawges from Oakdale, Connecticut. This is his first Power 5 offer. **While attending Penn State Junior Day, Laurel j Highlands 2025 athlete Antwan Black received an offer from the Nittany Lions. This is the first D-1 offer for Black.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy