nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Remember Shrewsberry’s Post-Rutgers Words if Penn State Goes Dancing
If Penn State basketball makes it to the NCAA Tournament, Sunday’s 81-59 win over Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center will be remembered as a big deal. Perhaps the most memorable thing about Penn State’s domination of Juwan Howard and co. was its 18-0 first half run. As...
nittanysportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
No. 1 Penn State wrestling tops over no. 2 Iowa in front of record-tying crowd
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling came back to beat no. 2 Iowa in front of a record-tying 15,998 fans. It was the Hawkeyes first trip to Happy Valley since the 2017-2018 season. Iowa controlled the early goin s of the match, drawing wins from four of its first six wrestlers, […]
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State A Finalist For 2025 4-Star Offensive Tackle Jaelyne Matthews
Penn State completed their third Junior Day this past weekend and are hoping to add a big-time player because of it. 2025 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews visited Penn State over the weekend and plans on making his college decision later this morning. No word on who Matthews will select...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Basketball: Takeaways from Penn State’s 83-61 Over Michigan
Penn State men’s basketball bounced back from that debacle Tuesday night at Rutgers and came away with a huge win against Michigan in resounding fashion. Jalen Pickett was spectacular, and he got help from Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk and, most surprisingly, Mikey Henn. They shot well from 3 for most of the game and played spectacularly.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State’s Victory Over Iowa Sets Up Nittany Lions With Path to NCAA Tournament
Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions came out victorious in the Clash of the Titans on Friday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. No. 1 Penn State took down its Big Ten rival, No. 2 Iowa, after working around an early deficit and multiple hiccups to hand the Hawkeyes their first dual meet loss of the season.
nittanysportsnow.com
22 Tweets About Penn State’s 22-Point win Over Michigan
Penn State men’s basketball bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center with an 83-61 win over Michigan. Last Tuesday, Penn State put together a poor performance in Piscataway, New Jersey, against Rutgers and lost, 65-45. But against Michigan, Penn State basketball was on...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘I Was Ready for the Task at Hand’: Mikey Henn, Micah Shrewsberry Discuss Henn’s big Day
Mikey Henn has played in only 12 games this season and hadn’t started a game for Penn State. But Sunday, he got a surprise start at center over freshman Kebba Njie. Coach Micah Shrewsberry felt he needed to make a switch from the true freshman to the seventh-year senior now on his fifth college program.
nittanysportsnow.com
Jack Hughes Scores Four Goals as Michigan Rallies Past Penn State 5-4
Jack Hughes recorded four goals as Michigan rallied from a two-goal deficit to secure a 5-4 win over Penn State on Saturday night at Yost Arena. The Nittany Lions have been winless in its last five road games. Penn State scored 44 seconds into the game when Xander Lamppa scored...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 28
Update (5:28 PM)- **While attending Junior Day, Penn State extended an offer to 2024 wide receiver Sage Clawges from Oakdale, Connecticut. This is his first Power 5 offer. **While attending Penn State Junior Day, Laurel j Highlands 2025 athlete Antwan Black received an offer from the Nittany Lions. This is the first D-1 offer for Black.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
Here are the Centre County high school wrestling leaders through Jan. 29
Here are Centre County’s leaders in wins, pins, fastest fall, technical falls and major decisions with the postseason on the horizon.
