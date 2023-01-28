ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball Mauls Michigan, 83-61

STATE COLLEGE P.A.— As bad as Penn State men’s basketball was last Tuesday in Piscataway, New Jersey against Rutgers, the team was as good, if not better, in Sunday’s 83-61 win over Michigan in the Bryce Jordan Center. As usual, Jalen Pickett was the star for Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball: Takeaways from Penn State’s 83-61 Over Michigan

Penn State men’s basketball bounced back from that debacle Tuesday night at Rutgers and came away with a huge win against Michigan in resounding fashion. Jalen Pickett was spectacular, and he got help from Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk and, most surprisingly, Mikey Henn. They shot well from 3 for most of the game and played spectacularly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

22 Tweets About Penn State’s 22-Point win Over Michigan

Penn State men’s basketball bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center with an 83-61 win over Michigan. Last Tuesday, Penn State put together a poor performance in Piscataway, New Jersey, against Rutgers and lost, 65-45. But against Michigan, Penn State basketball was on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 28

Update (5:28 PM)- **While attending Junior Day, Penn State extended an offer to 2024 wide receiver Sage Clawges from Oakdale, Connecticut. This is his first Power 5 offer. **While attending Penn State Junior Day, Laurel j Highlands 2025 athlete Antwan Black received an offer from the Nittany Lions. This is the first D-1 offer for Black.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Central hands Johnstown second loss of the season

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLCentral Martinsburg 69, Greater Johnstown 58 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLThere were no local girls games this Saturday.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mileto's opens second location in Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — A popular Newberry sub shop is opening a second location in Montoursville. Mileto's on Broad will open at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1244 Broad Street. A Facebook post made on Friday noted the shop will start out serving cold subs, cauliflower and broccoli sandwich thins with cold meat, and alcohol. "We are installing our grill, fryers and ovens as quickly as humanly possible!" the post said. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA

