On January 19, 2023, the Alleghany Highlands Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an investigation that led to the execution of several search warrants in the City of Covington. This led to the arrest of Roger D. Crane, 60, of Covington. He is charged with: 18.2-374.3 Use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. More charges are pending. Mr. Crane was released on bond. Assisting in the investigation was I.C.A.C. (Internet Crimes Against Children), Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, Covington Division of Police, VSP High Tech Crimes Division, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Alleghany Highlands Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of officers from the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, Bath County Sheriff's Office, Craig County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia State Police The post More Charges Pending Against Covington Man Released On Bond appeared first on The Virginian Review.

COVINGTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO