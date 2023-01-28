ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program

The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing

SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa

The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls to Detroit Catholic Central at 2K23 Showcase

-The Reeths-Puffer Rockets took on the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks in the 2K23 Showcase and fell 73-70. The game was played at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon. “It was a great game for both teams,” said Reeths-Puffer coach Nate Aardema. This is the best we have played...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fhcsportsreport.com

Boys varsity basketball takes a hard loss to East Grand Rapids

On Friday, January 27, Rangerball took on East Grand Rapids in what was expected to be another fiery rivalry match. Anticipation for this matchup reigned high, but unfortunately, the boys fell 40-53 against the Pioneers, making their record a solid 7-6. Right off the bat, the two teams were equally...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores

The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian

After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Clay Shoup scores 43 in Mason County Eastern win over Walkerville

WALKERVILLE — Clay Shoup had a big night for the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team Friday. Shoup scored 43 points as the Cardinals rallied to a 64-53 victory over Walkerville in a West Michigan D League matchup. MCE managed an early spark by the Wildcats, as both teams...
WALKERVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points

The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
SPRING LAKE, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 28

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Detroit Catholic Central...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton

Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI

