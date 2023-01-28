Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program
The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Muskegon, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Muskegon. The Shelby High School basketball team will have a game with Muskegon Orchard View High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The North Muskegon High School basketball team will have a game with Oakridge High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
localsportsjournal.com
For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing
SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Spring Lake in “Battle of the Bridge”
Emerson Berndt and Heidi Berkley combined for 31 points on Saturday and lead the Grand Haven girls basketball team to a 41-32 win over Spring Lake in the “Battle of the Bridge” contest. Berndt ended up with a game-high 19 points while Berkley finished with 12 points for...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa
The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to Detroit Catholic Central at 2K23 Showcase
-The Reeths-Puffer Rockets took on the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks in the 2K23 Showcase and fell 73-70. The game was played at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon. “It was a great game for both teams,” said Reeths-Puffer coach Nate Aardema. This is the best we have played...
fhcsportsreport.com
Boys varsity basketball takes a hard loss to East Grand Rapids
On Friday, January 27, Rangerball took on East Grand Rapids in what was expected to be another fiery rivalry match. Anticipation for this matchup reigned high, but unfortunately, the boys fell 40-53 against the Pioneers, making their record a solid 7-6. Right off the bat, the two teams were equally...
localsportsjournal.com
Sorrelle hits game-winning shot as Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake in “Drawbridge Classic”
GRAND HAVEN– — The annual “Drawbridge Classic” came right down to the wire on Saturday night. Harrison Sorrelle hit a 15-foot jump shot with 5 seconds remaining to give Grand Haven a 46-44 win over neighboring Spring Lake. Grand Haven got out to a 10-6 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
localsportsjournal.com
Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian
After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
Davenport STUNT recognized as NCAA emerging sport
In a STUNT game, there are four rounds. Partner stunts, Pyramids and tosses, jumps and tumbling, and team routine.
localsportsjournal.com
Clay Shoup scores 43 in Mason County Eastern win over Walkerville
WALKERVILLE — Clay Shoup had a big night for the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team Friday. Shoup scored 43 points as the Cardinals rallied to a 64-53 victory over Walkerville in a West Michigan D League matchup. MCE managed an early spark by the Wildcats, as both teams...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights gets by Catholic Central in Friday night hoops action
The Muskegon Heights Tigers got by Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday evening by a final score of 55-48 in a non-conference contest played at Muskegon Heights. Dismal shooting from the field was the downfall for Catholic Central as they went 9-for-40 during the first three quarters. “We could not finish...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points
The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 28
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Detroit Catholic Central...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport comes from behind late to beat Hudsonville Unity Christian
The Fruitport boys basketball team rallied for an exciting OK-Blue victory over Hudsonville Unity Christian, 51-47, on Friday. Unity Christian jumped out to a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Fruitport narrowed the Hudsonville lead to 23-19 by the half by outscoring the host team 10-4 during the second stanza.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport finishes second, Spring Lake third at Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals
MONTAGUE – The Fruitport Trojans finished second and Spring Lake third at Saturday’s Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals. Montague, the host school, finished sixth. Other local teams to compete were Orchard View, which came in fifth place and Muskegon Catholic was ninth. Montague’s Tristan Winkleblack went 5-0 on the...
localsportsjournal.com
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton
Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores blanks East Grand Rapids in high school hockey action
Mona Shores scored one goal in each of the three periods on Friday night and defeated East Grand Rapids in high school hockey. Oliver McDonald posted the shutout in net for the Sailors. The Sailors opened the scoring at 8:11 of the opening period on a goal by Jack Reelman....
