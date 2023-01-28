Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters
Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
Yardbarker
Messi shares just why he has not yet re-watched Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Final win over France
It has been well over a month since the Argentina national team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup following its thrilling final win over France. Plenty of Argentinians have since re-watched the final a multitude of times, but Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not yet done so once. During...
WVNews
Australia's Women's World Cup opener moved to bigger venue
Australia's Women's World Cup opener against Ireland has been moved to a larger stadium amid high demand for tickets. Australia’s opener was originally set to be played at Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium, which seats 42,500, but it has been shifted to Stadium Australia, which seats more than 82,000. Stadium Australia, the former Olympic stadium, will also host the World Cup final on Aug. 20.
BBC
Women's World Cup 2023: Co-hosts Australia's opener moved to 83,500 stadium over ticket demands
Co-hosts Australia's first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup has been moved to a bigger venue in a bid to meet the demand for tickets. Australia's Group B opener against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 20 July has been switched to the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney.
sportszion.com
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States
The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
A month after Argentina's World Cup win, the Under-20 side fail in attempt to even qualify
Just over a month since Argentina's senior side won the World Cup, the Under-20 squad floundered in their attempt to try and replicate that success.
BBC
Premier League: Masters winner Chris Dobey earns tournament place
Chris Dobey has been rewarded for his Masters victory on Sunday with a Premier League place. The world number 21 previously featured as a Challenger in 2019 and 2020, but will now compete full-time in the event over the next four months. The 32-year-old from Northumberland beat Rob Cross 11-7...
India deny England in final to win first Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup
England fell at the last hurdle as India eased to victory in the final of the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa. Grace Scrivens’ youngsters had successfully defended 100 to beat Australia in a dramatic semi-final, but could not repeat the trick in Potchefstroom. Put into bat first, they set their opponents a meagre target of 69 with Ryana MacDonald-Gay top-scoring with 19 from 24 balls.
swimswam.com
Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training On Australia’s Gold Coast
British Olympic champion Adam Peaty is spending time down under, taking on a training camp on the Gold Coast before his next meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2023 Long Course World Championships set for July, nations around the world are already beginning their journeys toward qualification.
Citrus County Chronicle
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
Football Australia announce Graham Arnold will coach the Socceroos to the 2026 World Cup
FIFA World Cup hero Graham Arnold will continue on as Socceroos coach after guiding the Australians out of the group stage for the just the second time in history - but not everyone is impressed
BBC
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final: Inspired India beat England by seven wickets
Watch key moments as India win the U19 T20 World Cup, their first ever World Cup title, by seven wickets and with six overs to spare while England are bowled out for 68. MATCH REPORT: England beaten by inspired India in U19 final. Available to UK users only.
Six Nations 2023 guide: France and Ireland look the teams to beat
With England’s new coach bedding in, the holders and the world’s No 1 ranked side could battle it out for the title
Arnold extends deal as Australia coach to 2026 World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Graham Arnold is set to become the first coach to lead Australia’s men’s team at successive FIFA World Cups after signing a four-year contract extension that will take him through the 2026 tournament. Arnold’s position had been in doubt last year as the team...
IGN
DD vs FBA: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 31
Dhaka Dominators will face Fortune Barishal in the 31st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Tuesday. Fortune Barishal triumphed by 13 runs when these sides met earlier in this tournament. Match Details:. Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal, Match 31. Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Date & Time:...
BBC
FA Cup: Josh Laurent reclaims Stoke's lead with 'magnificent goal'
Watch as Josh Laurent scores a "magnificent" goal to put Stoke back in front against Stevenage in the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Stoke beat Stevenage to reach FA Cup fifth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Jhye Richardson likely to miss BBL final as injury lingers
Peter Hatzoglou and quick Matt Kelly will come into the frame for next weekend's decider which could attract 50,000 fans
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi dishes on World Cup, regrets actions in Netherlands match
Lionel Messi spoke extensively about winning the 2022 World Cup in a wide-ranging interview with Buenos Aires radio outlet Urbana Play that aired Monday, admitting that he regretted his goal celebration in Argentina's tense quarterfinals match against the Netherlands that was directed at Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal. Messi...
