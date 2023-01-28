ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters

Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
WVNews

Australia's Women's World Cup opener moved to bigger venue

Australia's Women's World Cup opener against Ireland has been moved to a larger stadium amid high demand for tickets. Australia’s opener was originally set to be played at Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium, which seats 42,500, but it has been shifted to Stadium Australia, which seats more than 82,000. Stadium Australia, the former Olympic stadium, will also host the World Cup final on Aug. 20.
sportszion.com

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States

The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
BBC

Premier League: Masters winner Chris Dobey earns tournament place

Chris Dobey has been rewarded for his Masters victory on Sunday with a Premier League place. The world number 21 previously featured as a Challenger in 2019 and 2020, but will now compete full-time in the event over the next four months. The 32-year-old from Northumberland beat Rob Cross 11-7...
The Guardian

India deny England in final to win first Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup

England fell at the last hurdle as India eased to victory in the final of the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa. Grace Scrivens’ youngsters had successfully defended 100 to beat Australia in a dramatic semi-final, but could not repeat the trick in Potchefstroom. Put into bat first, they set their opponents a meagre target of 69 with Ryana MacDonald-Gay top-scoring with 19 from 24 balls.
swimswam.com

Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training On Australia’s Gold Coast

British Olympic champion Adam Peaty is spending time down under, taking on a training camp on the Gold Coast before his next meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2023 Long Course World Championships set for July, nations around the world are already beginning their journeys toward qualification.
Citrus County Chronicle

McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
The Associated Press

Arnold extends deal as Australia coach to 2026 World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Graham Arnold is set to become the first coach to lead Australia’s men’s team at successive FIFA World Cups after signing a four-year contract extension that will take him through the 2026 tournament. Arnold’s position had been in doubt last year as the team...
BBC

FA Cup: Josh Laurent reclaims Stoke's lead with 'magnificent goal'

Watch as Josh Laurent scores a "magnificent" goal to put Stoke back in front against Stevenage in the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Stoke beat Stevenage to reach FA Cup fifth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi dishes on World Cup, regrets actions in Netherlands match

Lionel Messi spoke extensively about winning the 2022 World Cup in a wide-ranging interview with Buenos Aires radio outlet Urbana Play that aired Monday, admitting that he regretted his goal celebration in Argentina's tense quarterfinals match against the Netherlands that was directed at Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal. Messi...
GEORGIA STATE

