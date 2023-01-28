Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
Yardbarker
Oilers: 3 Teams That Could Target Puljujarvi at 2023 Deadline
Jesse Puljujarvi has been in the rumor mill for a long time now, but the Edmonton Oilers have yet to trade the 2016 fourth-overall pick. Yet, with the trade deadline now roughly a month away, there seems to be a legitimate chance that this could change. The Oilers are looking to be major buyers at the deadline, but they of course need to clear out salary to make a high-impact addition to their group. Therefore, they certainly could part ways with Puljujarvi and his $3 million cap hit.
The Hockey Writers
Jacob Markstrom Has Done More Harm Than Good for Flames
Jacob Markstrom may have been what the Calgary Flames needed for one season, but he hasn’t been reliable for most of his time spent with the organization. This is his third season as a member of the Flames after signing a six-year, $6 million average annual value (AAV) deal in 2020 and the majority of it has been underwhelming play the goaltender would like to forget.
Yardbarker
Flames Should Trade Kylington at the Deadline or This Summer
The Calgary Flames will be upgrading their team in some capacity before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here. The most likely area they need to address is the wing with scoring and speed. Due to some injury concerns on the back end, this also might be an area where they take a good long look.
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson
With the Columbus Blue Jackets placing Gustav Nyquist on injured reserve, the team added some extra scoring depth via waivers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, marking the third NHL organization of the season for the 25-year-old. Pederson started the season with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to record a point in four games with the Chicago Wolves.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Vladar Proving to Be a Tremendous Asset
At the outset of the 2022-23 NHL season, goaltending did not seem like something that the Calgary Flames might struggle with. After all, starter Jacob Markstrom was a runner-up for the Vezina Trophy in 2021-22, the first in franchise history since the legendary Miikka Kiprusoff in 2007. He went a resounding 37-15-9 with nine shutouts, a .922 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.22 goals-against average (GAA). But as this season has progressed, Markstrom has not replicated that same success and has instead played wildly inconsistent hockey. At the time of writing, he sits at 13-13-5 with a lowly 2.86 GAA and .893 SV%. While the sport of hockey is a team game and the Flames as a whole have struggled at certain points, there have been a few too many occasions where their starting goalie has let them down.
Yardbarker
Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson named to NHL All-Star Game
Beniers has been the favorite to win the NHL’s Calder Trophy this season, scoring 17 goals and 36 points in 47 games with the Kraken this season. Beniers was set to be the lone rookie skater to participate, with goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Logan Thompson sharing the net for the Pacific Division.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
NYC Pride unaware of Rangers' jersey decision on Pride Night
The New York Rangers did not wear Pride Night jerseys or use rainbow stick tape during warmups on Friday night, despite promoting them in ticket sales materials leading up to the game.
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants Clippers to trade for PG
Kawhi Leonard is the biggest star on the Los Angeles Clippers, so it stands to reason that he has more sway than some of his teammates. How much pull does the 31-year-old have, exactly? Enough to go to the front office and highlight whom he wants the team to acquire ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline.
NHL
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
NHL superstar Bobby Hull dies aged 84
The hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the first NHL player to score more than 50 goals in a season, has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks said on Monday. Hull, a Canadian player who had a feared slapshot and was known as the “Golden Jet” because of his blond hair and speed on the ice, helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 1961 that ended a 23-year title drought for the franchise.
Yardbarker
Eagles Get Redemption In Texas
The Colorado Eagles came into Texas for the second night in a row looking for redemption. And redemption is what they got. At first, the Texas Stars looked like they were going to control the game, but the Eagles never gave up. Colorado came out guns blazing and did not stop. My game summary is below!
Yardbarker
Oilers and Senators Could Make Massive & Creative Deadline Deal
Two teams heading in opposite directions, the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators have the pieces to pull off a pretty big deal ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. This is not to say that the two teams are talking or that any kind of trade is imminent. This is more to suggest that if the Oilers wanted to get creative, the Senators might be an interesting target.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Let’s Get Wild With Minnesota
Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild come into February with much uncertainty. Dean Evason scratched Matt Dumba twice and Minnesota promptly lost to Florida and Carolina. Defense may be less of an issue. Minnesota needs even-strength scoring. The Wild rank 27th in the NHL there....
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
