Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
Adam Lallana's 8 Best Options After Leaving Liverpool - Ranked
Ranking Adam Lallana's 8 best options after leaving Liverpool.
Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Secure Loan Deal
Liverpool are still doing business in the lead to the transfer window closing on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' this season
Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' at Liverpool this season.
Liverpool Are Really Actively Working to Sign Jude Bellingham Claims Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano has today revealed how the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is 'Obsessed' with a potential club record transfer for the England international.
Bournemouth close to agreeing Hamed Traore deal
Bournemouth are close to agreeing a fee with Sassuolo for Hamed Traore, sources have told 90min.
Mitoma’s magical winner for Brighton delivers knockout blow to Liverpool
Kaoru Mitoma displayed quick feet to stun Liverpool in injury time as Brighton progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win
Liverpool player apologises to fans after AWFUL display
Andy Robertson has apologised to the Liverpool fans after his side’s brutal FA Cup defeat. Liverpool continued their poor run of form against Brighton when lost 2-1 and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. This is the second time this season they have wilted...
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - FA Cup
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their FA Cup meeting with Brighton
Liverpool boss Klopp calls for perspective over underperforming season
Jurgen Klopp has responded to criticism of Liverpool's recent results, saying he has not become a bad manager overnight. Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four. Last season they were two games away from a quadruple, with Klopp now calling for perspective. "I didn't...
Tottenham finally reach agreement to sign Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur have struck an agreement with Sporting CP for the transfer of Pedro Porro, 90min understands.
Harvey Elliott to be Part of Liverpool's 'First-Team Plans' as Reds Close in on Fulham Youngster
Liverpool are planning to integrate Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott into their first-team this summer as they close in on signing the Premier League record breaker.
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Hutchison: Salah is struggling
Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison says Mohame Salah is clearly struggling after their FA Cup defeat at Brighton. Hutchison, who played 60 times for the Reds, has bluntly described Salah's misfortune in front of goal this season. "When you look at the first goal big deflection, I think Liverpool were...
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd get West Ham; Tottenham could face Wrexham
Live updates for the fifth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Tottenham continue late Pedro Porro talks; Djed Spence due for Rennes medical
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their late transfer window activity with a focus on the right-back position, sources have told 90min.
Chelsea make fresh attempt to land top January target Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have made a new move for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Chelsea agree fee to sign Lyon right-back Malo Gusto
Chelsea have agreed a fee to sign Lyon right-back Malo Gusto.
