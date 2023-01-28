Read full article on original website
AI Bill Gates presenting the first iPhone is as weird as it sounds
The world of deepfakes and artificial intelligence can be a bit scary. The thought of someone placing you in a situation you definitely weren't in via the power of AI isn't exactly calming. But, now and again AI throws up something that makes us have a bit of a chuckle, and this AI image of Bill Gates introducing the first iPhone, in 2007, is one of those times (the AI house party images from a few weeks ago is another).
Monotype's hot typography trends for 2023 are here
It's always good to know what's trending, even if you ultimately decide to eschew the trends and go your own way. And if you were wondering what's hot in type right now, Monotype's typography trends report has just been released. It's got plenty of juicy ideas to sink your teeth into, whether you're a pro typographer or are still on the basics of our typography tutorials.
I'm confused about The Range logo
I was confused when I started to see news stories about The Range, but clicked away in order to find that, no, the UK retail company has not rebranded, nor is it embroiled in some sort of scandal. So what's the story? Well, it's the same thing we saw a few years ago. People just can't get over the 'issue' with The Range's logo.
M&M's switch to Ma&Ya's is branding genius
Just when we thought we were done caring about the branding of M&M's, the brand does something else to get people talking. The company recently announced it was dropping its 'spokescandies' because the desexualisation of the green M&M had upset people so much. M&M's told the world it had replaced...
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Rolex asks a children's clock company to rebrand
In the image above, we have a Rolex Oyster Perpetual priced at £5,400 and an Oyster & Pop children's educational clock priced at £20.87. Could the similarity between the two cause confusion? The Swiss luxury watchmaker is concerned that it could. In the latest example of a potential...
How To Position Your Desk In Your Home Office To Promote Productivity, According To Feng Shui
Organizing your home office in accordance with the practice of feng shui promotes productivity. Here's how to position your desk for best results.
Boulies Master Chair review: premium gaming chair with good back support
The Boulies Master Chair brings built-in lumbar support to the delight of the back-pain-riddled among us gamers, making it a great option for a hybrid home-office and gaming chair. It's keenly priced too, offering great value for money, but may be a little too compact for taller users. The Boulies...
3D-Printed Houses: What Do They Cost and Are They Actually Livable?
3D printing technology is now being used to build houses all over the world. While the practice hasn't replaced traditional construction, it's a trend that likely will continue to expand over the...
I can't get enough of the National Portrait Gallery rebrand
Britain's National Portrait Gallery has been closed since March 2020, and ahead of its grand reopening in June 2023, it's had a beautiful new rebrand, courtesy of Edit Brand Studio, with the brand strategy created in collaboration with Boardroom Consulting. The gallery wanted a new identity to help it have...
Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon
You don't have to tell anyone where you found those expensive-looking dining chairs.
The green M&M scandal just got even more ridiculous
Who would have thought that a makeover of the M&M's characters would cause such Earth-shattering controversy and reach such a tragic end (we use the word 'tragic' loosely)? Around a year ago, we reported with some amusement on the fury that greeted the confectionery brand's decision to make a few tweaks to its character designs. We thought the anger would last a few days. But it didn't.
How to make your house look expensive from the outside on a budget – 11 expert tips
From adding planters to refreshing window frames, these professional tips will help to give your home added curb appeal – and at minimal costs
The best Apple Pencil cases
Welcome to our guide to the best Apple Pencil cases! The Apple Pencil is a fantastic tool for any iPad user. It allows for easy note-taking, the ability to make gorgeous artwork and makes browsing your tablet easy. But keeping such a small accessory secure and protected can be worrying, especially when you consider how pricey the iPad stylus is.
The new Eurostar logo isn't as bad as everyone thinks
Logos for railway operators might not usually make the headlines, but the new Eurostar logo is getting so much flak that we have to make an exception. The international train operator, which runs Channel Tunnel trains from the UK to France, Belgium and the Netherlands is merging with French-Belgian operator Thalys and has revealed new branding to make the occasion.
Now the internet's fighting over old scrollbar designs
Have you ever considered what your favourite scrollbar design is? It's the kind of UI and UX design that often gets overlooked, because we use it so casually. Web curator and coder Sébastien Matos has created an interactive journey into scrollbar design, meaning you can visit his page and fiddle with over 30 years of UI design.
I Installed This Nightstand in Under 5 Minutes, and My Bedroom Has Never Looked Better
I recently moved cities and into a new apartment, and while I used to think furnishing a new space would be exciting and exhilarating, I've found that it's been more stressful than anything. I love spending hours scouring furniture stores and testing out comfy couches, but all of the options can get a little overwhelming at times. Plus, since I'm living on my own now, I've been looking for pieces that will be easy for me to assemble by myself, which is easier said than done.
HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini review: affordable but underpowered mini PC
Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. I really wanted to love the HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC. It's an entire desktop computer...
