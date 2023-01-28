ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Basketball, FINAL WEEK

In the last week of action before the playoffs start, here’s where things stand in the Long Beach boys’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Isaac Lewis, Wilson Track & Field. Track season is just around the...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Soccer

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Lakewood Soccer, Intern Gallery

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
LAKEWOOD, CA
tourcounsel.com

Jumpman LA | Shoe store in Los Angeles, California

If you are a fan of the sports brand Jordan (owned by Nike) in Los Angeles you will find its largest store in the world. Former basketball player Michael Jordan founded his own brand together with the sports brand Nike, which is identified with Jordan's silhouette at the time of scoring. In 2018, in the heart of LA, he opened this great store that has all the products you can imagine from the brand.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
INGLEWOOD, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Chief on Tyre Nichols Video Release

Newly appointed Pasadena Chief of Police reaction after watching the video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year old man who died after a traffic stop by the SCORPION unit of Memphis police. Following the events in Memphis and upon viewing the video footage, I am compelled to...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit dismissed against LAUSD over student’s suicide

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Unified School District has won the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the father of a 17-year-old North Hollywood High School basketball player who alleged the district knew the decedent had tried to take his life once before and had shown signs of wanting to do so again the day of his 2019 suicide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
FULLERTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Three Major Crime Cases Go to Court in Pasadena This Week

This week, three Pasadena-related court cases are scheduled to forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Country Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Monday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m. Preliminary Hearing Date Setting for Sadarius Lawson. Sadarius Lawson, 27, of Los Angeles, is charged...
PASADENA, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy