FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Basketball, FINAL WEEK
In the last week of action before the playoffs start, here’s where things stand in the Long Beach boys’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule...
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Isaac Lewis, Wilson Track & Field. Track season is just around the...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and...
PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Lakewood Soccer, Intern Gallery
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
USC football: Which 2023 recruits could the Trojans land on National Signing Day?
The second signing window opens on Wednesday and USC is hoping to add to its 2023 class
Photos: Mater Dei drops St. Mary's (Arizona) at Nike Extravaganza showcase
Freshman Luke Barnett scores 24 points to lead the Monarchs to the homecourt victory
Long Beach Poly’s JuJu Smith-Schuster Headed to Super Bowl LVII
When Super Bowl LVII arrives on Feb. 12, it will be a special moment for one of Long Beach’s biggest football stars. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening, it sent Long Beach Poly’s JuJu Smith-Schuster to the big game for the first time in his NFL career.
Rumor: Nation's top quarterback and 2024 USC target to transfer for senior season
Dylan Raiola is visiting Lincoln Riley and USC this weekend
tourcounsel.com
Jumpman LA | Shoe store in Los Angeles, California
If you are a fan of the sports brand Jordan (owned by Nike) in Los Angeles you will find its largest store in the world. Former basketball player Michael Jordan founded his own brand together with the sports brand Nike, which is identified with Jordan's silhouette at the time of scoring. In 2018, in the heart of LA, he opened this great store that has all the products you can imagine from the brand.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Que Vida Tacos Coming to Costa Mesa
This will be the second outpost for the concept, with the original going strong in Huntington Beach
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
2urbangirls.com
City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Chief on Tyre Nichols Video Release
Newly appointed Pasadena Chief of Police reaction after watching the video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year old man who died after a traffic stop by the SCORPION unit of Memphis police. Following the events in Memphis and upon viewing the video footage, I am compelled to...
Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach
Parks was among 16 vendors who participated in the second annual Black Restaurant Week pop-up, one of several events planned through Sunday to highlight Black restaurant owners. The post Meet DeAndre Parks, who went from rough streets to selling lemonade at the beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit dismissed against LAUSD over student’s suicide
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Unified School District has won the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the father of a 17-year-old North Hollywood High School basketball player who alleged the district knew the decedent had tried to take his life once before and had shown signs of wanting to do so again the day of his 2019 suicide.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
pasadenanow.com
Three Major Crime Cases Go to Court in Pasadena This Week
This week, three Pasadena-related court cases are scheduled to forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Country Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Monday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m. Preliminary Hearing Date Setting for Sadarius Lawson. Sadarius Lawson, 27, of Los Angeles, is charged...
