Alabama State

Alabama Skies: Soggy period beginning

By alabamanow
 2 days ago
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in later in the day, most of the heavy rain holds off until early Sunday.

Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for tonight and Sunday for several days, some models are beginning to hint at the possibility of a short timeframe where there will be enough instability and warm air to help a strong storm or two develop on Sunday, especially in southern parts of the state. Regardless of any strong storms, there will still be areas from central Alabama to the Gulf Coast that have the potential for flash flooding and up to three inches of rain.

North Alabama

Mostly sunny today with a high of 56 with wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour. Rain tonight with a low of 43. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Central Alabama

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 58 today. Mostly cloudy tonight with an isolated shower and a low of 45.

South Alabama

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 62. Cloudy tonight with a low of 41.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high of 62. Cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

