The Australian Open concluded yesterday, and Tournament Dir Craig Tiley indicated that the event "might turn a small profit against expectations" after falling deeply into the red. Final attendance figures are unavailable, but the "overall event numbers will beat the previous record" of 812,714 attendees in 2020. Tiley: "We are surprised this year about the amount of people that have come out." After two days of rain and one day of heat "played havoc with the schedule," crowd numbers were down by about 50,000. The event also "missed its traditional influx" of visitors from China as its borders opened too late. However, the first two days of the event "drew big crowds" and the event on January 21 "broke its one-day attendance record" with 94,854 fans (Melbourne AGE, 1/28).

23 HOURS AGO