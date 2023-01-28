Read full article on original website
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina in three sets to win Australian Open title
Throughout the supreme winning run she has compiled to start this season, Aryna Sabalenka continually stressed that her mentality has shifted. She is more composed now, willing to work for her opportunities instead of swinging thoughtlessly for the fences. Down a set to the Wimbledon champion in her first grand slam singles final, those principles were put to the ultimate test.
Sporting News
'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters
Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
BBC
Novak Djokovic says 10th Australian Open is his 'biggest victory'
Novak Djokovic says winning a 10th Australian Open to equal Rafael Nadal's record 22 Grand Slam men's titles is "the biggest victory" of his life. Djokovic, 35, beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Melbourne having missed last year's event after being deported because of his Covid-19 vaccination status. He also had to...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles title
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova extended their remarkable winning run at major tournaments as they...
WVNews
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic's Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men's tennis.
Post Register
Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86.
Post Register
Australia's Women's World Cup opener moved to bigger venue
Australia's Women's World Cup opener against Ireland has been moved to a larger stadium amid high demand for tickets. Australia’s opener was originally set to be played at Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium, which seats 42,500, but it has been shifted to Stadium Australia, which seats more than 82,000. Stadium Australia, the former Olympic stadium, will also host the World Cup final on Aug. 20.
AOL Corp
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night. The victory...
A month after Argentina's World Cup win, the Under-20 side fail in attempt to even qualify
Just over a month since Argentina's senior side won the World Cup, the Under-20 squad floundered in their attempt to try and replicate that success.
India deny England in final to win first Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup
England fell at the last hurdle as India eased to victory in the final of the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa. Grace Scrivens’ youngsters had successfully defended 100 to beat Australia in a dramatic semi-final, but could not repeat the trick in Potchefstroom. Put into bat first, they set their opponents a meagre target of 69 with Ryana MacDonald-Gay top-scoring with 19 from 24 balls.
Post Register
Visiting Rayo beats Villarreal 1-0 in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano defeated Villarreal 1-0 on the road in the Spanish league on Monday, getting back in the fight for European places. Sergio Camello scored the winner in the 70th minute, helping move Rayo Vallecano to seventh place.
BBC
Women's World Cup 2023: Co-hosts Australia's opener moved to 83,500 stadium over ticket demands
Co-hosts Australia's first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup has been moved to a bigger venue in a bid to meet the demand for tickets. Australia's Group B opener against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 20 July has been switched to the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Post Register
World champ freeskier Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — World champion halfpipe skier Kyle Smaine died after getting buried in an avalanche in the mountains of central Japan over the weekend. The U.S. Freeski team posted on social media about the 31-year-old American’s death. Smaine, who lived in Lake Tahoe, California, recently posted that he was taking the trip to ski in the backcountry of the Nagano prefecture to enjoy the “unbelievable snow quality.”
Football Australia announce Graham Arnold will coach the Socceroos to the 2026 World Cup
FIFA World Cup hero Graham Arnold will continue on as Socceroos coach after guiding the Australians out of the group stage for the just the second time in history - but not everyone is impressed
WTA roundup: Alize Cornet ousted early in Lyon
Camila Osorio of Colombia battled past third seed Alize Cornet of France 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 on the first day of
Sports Business Journal
Aussie Open hits record-breaking attendance figures
The Australian Open concluded yesterday, and Tournament Dir Craig Tiley indicated that the event "might turn a small profit against expectations" after falling deeply into the red. Final attendance figures are unavailable, but the "overall event numbers will beat the previous record" of 812,714 attendees in 2020. Tiley: "We are surprised this year about the amount of people that have come out." After two days of rain and one day of heat "played havoc with the schedule," crowd numbers were down by about 50,000. The event also "missed its traditional influx" of visitors from China as its borders opened too late. However, the first two days of the event "drew big crowds" and the event on January 21 "broke its one-day attendance record" with 94,854 fans (Melbourne AGE, 1/28).
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon Entry List including Garcia, Muguruza and Cornet (Last Update - 28-01)
The WTA event in Lyon will be hosted from January 30th till February 5th and there will be some great players in attendance like Lyon native Caroline Garcia. The WTA 250 event will welcome a solid field headlined by Lyon native Caroline Garcia who was awarded the city medal a few weeks ago after winning the WTA Finals. She will be the favourite to win the event due to several reasons.
