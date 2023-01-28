Read full article on original website
Flyers announce Zack MacEwen's timeline for return from surgery on broken jaw
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have Zack MacEwen in the lineup for a while, announcing that he underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw, according to Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. His recovery timeline has been set at five weeks. MacEwen likely suffered the injury during his fight against...
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
Canucks trade center Bo Horvat to Islanders
The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick. The trade was announced officially by both teams Monday afternoon. New York will retain their 2023 first-round pick if it’s among the top...
BLUE JACKETS CLAIM 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM VANCOUVER
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. Pederson, 25, was acquired by the Canucks in October, along with Ethan Bear, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. In ten games for the Canucks, the Saskatoon native has three points (one goal, two assists), 15 penalty minutes and is a plus-three.
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
NHL COACHES REPORTEDLY UPSET W/ CANUCKS' MANAGEMENT OVER BRUCE BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT
Bruce Boudreau's recent dismissal from the Vancouver Canucks took an emotional turn at its culmination, with fans showing their support for the now-former head coach at every turn. From the final Bruce There It Is! chant to the signage backing Boudreau, fans made it very clear whose side they were...
CanucksArmy’s first 2023 top 10 Canucks prospect rankings: Honourable Mentions
With some downtime away from the day-to-day fun of covering the Vancouver Canucks, we felt like it was a great time to give an updated list of our top-10 Canucks prospects. As there is some extra time during the All-Star break, we will be writing this list in 11 parts. Giving an honourable mentions list and then following it up with 10 articles breaking down the top 10 prospects for the Canucks, what they have been up to this season and when we expect them to have a landing time to play in the NHL.
Islanders add much-needed offense, land Bo Horvat from Canucks
The New York Islanders, struggling for offense and trying to stay close in the race for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, acquired center Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, the teams announced.
USWNT star Sam Mewis remains sidelined indefinitely after another knee surgery
U.S. Women's National Team star Sam Mewis remains sidelined indefinitely after another surgery on her injured right knee. Mewis announced the news on social media on Monday. Mewis, 30, initially underwent surgery on her knee after the 2021 Olympics. She hasn't played since. She was named U.S. Soccer female player of the year in 2020 as one of the world's top midfielders.
NHL superstar Bobby Hull dies aged 84
The hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the first NHL player to score more than 50 goals in a season, has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks said on Monday. Hull, a Canadian player who had a feared slapshot and was known as the “Golden Jet” because of his blond hair and speed on the ice, helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 1961 that ended a 23-year title drought for the franchise.
CANADIENS' 2022 DRAFT PICK TO MAKE NHL DEBUT ON SATURDAY UNDER EMERGENCY CONDITIONS
On Friday night, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've called up 2022 second-round pick Owen Beck from the Ontario Hockey League on an emergency basis. Calling up a player from junior on an emergency basis is pretty rare and it's because of Montreal's current injury situation. CapFriendly gave some information...
