The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO