Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Named NHL Second Star of the Week
Nylander recorded two goals and two assists in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Jan. 23. Nylander then picked up his 400th career point (in his 488th NHL game) with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers Jan. 25. He finished the week with one goal in each of his last two outings, a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 27 and a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Jan. 29.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
Yardbarker
Report: Canucks have not met with Bo Horvat’s agent to talk contract for two months
The Canucks have not met with Bo Horvat’s agent Pat Morris for the purpose of talking about a contract for their captain, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali — The Team. Here’s what Dhaliwal had to say on Monday morning. “Pat Morris, the agent for...
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson
With the Columbus Blue Jackets placing Gustav Nyquist on injured reserve, the team added some extra scoring depth via waivers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, marking the third NHL organization of the season for the 25-year-old. Pederson started the season with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to record a point in four games with the Chicago Wolves.
NHL
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Six points in last three games
Malkin had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 loss to San Jose on Saturday. He scored on a tap-in on the power play in the first period and then knotted the game 4-4 at the mid-point of the third. Malkin has 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in a 49 games this season. He also has two, three-point games in his last three games. Hot is hot.
NHL
Giroux leads 3 Stars of Week
NEW YORK - Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 29. FIRST STAR - CLAUDE GIROUX, RW, OTTAWA SENATORS. Giroux led the NHL with 4-3-7,...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
Canucks deal Bo Horvat to Islanders for 1st round pick
The opening salvo of NHL trade season was fired on Monday afternoon, as the Vancouver Canucks sent forward Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in a swap that included a conditional first-round draft pick and other pieces. The Canucks also received forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty in the...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 30
* John Tavares joined Tim Horton on a rare franchise list by recording two points in his 1,000th career NHL game. * Brent Burns also skated in a milestone contest and assisted on the winning goal as the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes picked up a fifth straight victory. * Mark Scheifele...
Yardbarker
Avalanche Need Landeskog on the Top Line When He Returns
Leave it to the Colorado Avalanche to silence the critics. After pretty much every analyst across Canada and the United States questioned the team’s ability to make it into the postseason, the Avalanche came charging out from weak footing in the Central Division to remind everyone what they’re made of. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are leading the charge, with both surging despite missing blueliner extraordinaire Cale Makar for a handful of contests.
Comments / 0