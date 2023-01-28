Read full article on original website
Bengals family becomes Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City 6 years ago
One Bengals family has made a Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City six years ago, embracing the team spirit.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
Sporting News
Andy Reid contract details: How much money is Chiefs coach making in 2023?
"Big Red" is making some decent green. The Chiefs head coach has done nothing but build winning teams throughout his NFL head coaching career. His efforts with the Eagles didn't result in a championship. In the City of Fountains, another well of success sprung up, and that elusive Super Bowl win followed.
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star, has one last troll for the Bengals after AFC Championship
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, had a parting shot for the Cincinnati Bengals after the AFC Championship.
What channel is the Bengals vs Chiefs game on? How to watch the AFC championship on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The winner will claim the AFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl. The Bengals, already the AFC North champions, beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Jan. 22 in a...
Sporting News
Will Donna Kelce attend both games? How mom to Chiefs, Eagles stars plans to cheer for sons in championships
As far as NFL moms go, Donna Kelce is a special one. She's been an enthusiastic supporter of her All-Pro sons Travis and Jason throughout their outstanding careers, often going above and beyond to be present for both of them. Kelce made headlines last January when she showed the ultimate...
athleticbusiness.com
Grass Fire Erupts at Arrowhead Stadium Following AFC Championship
A grass fire broke out at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. According to the New York Post, the first started at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which includes Arrowhead and the Royals' Kauffman Stadium. The Kansas City Fire...
Sporting News
Does Joe Burrow have a girlfriend? Meet Olivia Holzmacher, the Bengals QB's other half
With the Bengals on the cusp of a second straight Super Bowl appearance, many football fans around the country have begun reporting a similar dilemma: they're afraid Joe Burrow is going to steal their significant other. In truth, it's a valid concern. Burrow has captured the admiration of millions of...
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold to tailgate before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold temperatures to tailgate in line before parking lots at Arrowhead open for the AFC Championship game.
Kansas City Chiefs make decision on TE Travis Kelce for AFC Championship Game
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrow Head Stadium. Earlier today, it was reported on FOX that there was a real danger that Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce would miss today's game and that the team would need to “see him run” before deciding whether or not he will play. Just moments ago, the Chiefs released their Inactives List for the game, and Kelce is active.
Sporting News
Rob Gronkowski not ruling out Buccaneers return for Tom Brady, says it's more likely than signing with Raiders
After the Buccaneers' wild card loss to the Cowboys, there was an air of finality to Tom Brady's press conference. Brady thanked reporters for riding out the season with him, but declined to provide any kind of definitive answer about his future (unsurprisingly). In spite of that, however, some people...
Chiefs fans from Texas to experience Arrowhead for the first time
Kansas City Chiefs fans from Texas are in town for the AFC Championship and can't wait to experience Arrowhead stadium for the first time.
Sporting News
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce clap back at 'Burrowhead' comments after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead my a—'
Mike Hilton's comments at the end of the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills gave the Chiefs bulletin board material for their revenge game Sunday against Cincinnati for the AFC championship. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long after the game for Kansas City to revisit that material. Following the Chiefs'...
Sporting News
Who are the biggest celebrity Bengals fans? George Clooney, Woody Harrelson, Kid Cudi and more
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have gained their fair share of new fans lately. After an improbable run to the Super Bowl last season, Cincinnati is right back on the doorstep of the biggest game in American sports. Zac Taylor's squad will be in Kansas City on Sunday to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC championship game.
Sporting News
Who is Andy Reid's lookalike? Meet the Chiefs fan with a near-perfect impersonation of the head coach
The NFL is a copycat league. Teams are always trying to tap into the latest trend, whether that's installing a West Coast offense or a Cover 2 defense. Everyone is trying to find the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid. Well, one fan took "copycat" to the...
Sporting News
Why Zac Taylor, Bengals players deliver game balls to Cincinnati bars after wins
When the Bengals beat the Ravens in the wild-card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, one of the first questions asked of Zac Taylor was whether the team would go around Cincinnati delivering game balls to local bars. "I know I'm continuing that tradition. That tradition is never going to...
Chiefs fan brings Arrowhead Stadium to his front yard
One Sedgwick man will spend every Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium from here on out without ever traveling to Kansas City. He brought the Chiefs Kingdom right to his front door.
Sporting News
NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?
It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear
The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons after an absolutely bonkers AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, you can buy special gear at Fanatics and BreakingT. Kansas City pulled out a 23-20 […] The post Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
