ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'

The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Grass Fire Erupts at Arrowhead Stadium Following AFC Championship

A grass fire broke out at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. According to the New York Post, the first started at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which includes Arrowhead and the Royals' Kauffman Stadium. The Kansas City Fire...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Kansas City Chiefs make decision on TE Travis Kelce for AFC Championship Game

On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrow Head Stadium. Earlier today, it was reported on FOX that there was a real danger that Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce would miss today's game and that the team would need to “see him run” before deciding whether or not he will play. Just moments ago, the Chiefs released their Inactives List for the game, and Kelce is active.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL referee salary: How much money do refs, other officials make in 2023?

It's not easy being an NFL official. Mistakes are broadcast across the country and quickly become the source of blame for wins or losses. But it's not all bad. The zebras on the field aren't out there throwing flags and winding the clock because they need the exercise. They're getting paid to be out there making sure the game is played as it should be.
ClutchPoints

Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear

The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons after an absolutely bonkers AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, you can buy special gear at Fanatics and BreakingT. Kansas City pulled out a 23-20 […] The post Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy