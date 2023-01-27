Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Dubai Investments buys 9% stake in UK challenger Monument Bank
Dubai Investments has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank, a UK-based challenger bank. Following the investment, Monument, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), says it is looking to expand its product suite and services to cater to the mass-affluent both in the UK and globally.
fintechfutures.com
Data management platform Finbourne lands £30m debt facility with Kreos
Investment data management platform Finbourne Technology has secured a debt facility from Kreos Capital worth up to £30 million. The funding constitutes an extension to Finbourne’s Series A in 2021 with the debt facility supporting Finbourne’s international expansion and growth plans. Finbourne will leverage the debt facility...
fintechfutures.com
New Zealand accounting fintech Hnry bags $24.5m in Series B funding
New Zealand-based bookkeeping platform for the self-employed, Hnry, has secured $24.5 million (AUD 35 million) in a Series B funding round led by AirTree Ventures. The round also saw participation from Athletic Ventures, Left Lane Capital, Icehouse Ventures and Notion co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) Akshay Kothari. Founded in...
fintechfutures.com
German challenger N26 names Arnd Schwierholz as CFO
German challenger bank N26 has appointed Arnd Schwierholz as chief financial officer (CFO). Schwierholz brings “decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management”, N26 says, and has a “strong track record” in financing for technology companies. Schwierholz, who will assume the role of...
fintechfutures.com
UK mortgage lender LiveMore bags £250m credit facility from Citi
UK-based mortgage lender LiveMore Capital has secured a credit facility of up to £250 million from banking heavyweight Citi, taking its total funding raised to date to nearly £600 million. The company says the new funding facility will enable it to increase loan originations and grow its portfolio...
fintechfutures.com
Marqeta makes first M&A foray with $275m Power Finance deal
Global card issuing platform Marqeta has acquired Power Finance, a credit card management platform, in a $275 million all-cash deal that looks to strengthen Marqeta’s credit and card issuing capabilities. The acquisition, Marqeta’s first, is expected to close in Q1 2023 and will comprise of $223 million in cash,...
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech Raylo bags £110m debt financing facility
London-based fintech Raylo has secured a £110 million debt financing facility from NatWest and Quilam Capital. Founded in 2019, Raylo provides consumers with “affordable” access to high-value tech products on a monthly subscription basis. It also offers Raylo Pay, a checkout integration for merchants. With the new...
fintechfutures.com
New savings app for homeowners in the UK: Sprive
Sprive, a new savings app built for homeowners to help them pay off their mortgage, has gone live in the UK. The start-up has built an AI mortgage assistant available through a mobile app to help customers pay off their mortgage faster, as well as help them find the right deals when they are due to switch through showing customised mortgage deals. Customers can then switch with the help of expert advisors.
fintechfutures.com
Why 2023 is time for us to tackle financial crime properly
The UK’s HMRC has declared war on tax evasion. Simon York, HMRC’s outgoing head of serious fraud, recently said that tax evasion was “much more complex, more sophisticated, more international and more digitally enabled”, while adding that HMRC will now be actively pursuing enablers of evasion.
fintechfutures.com
Turkey’s Quick Finans taps Provenir for data and risk decisioning platform
Turkish consumer finance firm Quick Finans has tapped Provenir for its AI-powered data and risk decisioning platform to enhance its customer onboarding process. Quick Finans provides consumer finance loans, auto financing, mortgages, agricultural financing, and small business lending. The firm sought a scalable low/no-code platform that could be deployed at...
Comments / 0