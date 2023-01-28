Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program doubled record of captures
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993. DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips. There were a total of 72...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mother raises awareness for congenital heart disease
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Next month, an ArkLaTex family will be honoring their son who died at just 15 days old. Little Brendan is the strongest human Brandy Bently has ever known. "There were plenty of times that we were in the hospital that I just wanted to break down and lose it, but I was like, 'You can't do that because he needs his mom,'" said Brandy Bentley, Brendan's mother.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen zeroes in on Nebraska workforce development, tax reduction
Gov. Jim Pillen delivered a conservative message Monday to participants and listeners in his first monthly statewide call-in radio show while centering on the need for workforce development and retention of young Nebraskans. Pillen, who is approaching his first month in office, said he is committed to "transformative tax policy"...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources) A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Special legislative session to begin Monday in Louisiana to tackle insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is calling for a special session of the legislature to begin Monday to grapple with Louisiana's property insurance crisis. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said a special session is imperative since eight insurance companies have failed and others have quit writing policies...
KPVI Newschannel 6
COVID cases still back to spring levels in Nebraska
Nebraska's COVID-19 case count dropped again last week, extending a nine-month low and a first-in-pandemic winter respite from the virus. The state reported 800 cases last week, down 13.4% from 924 the previous week, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The latest tally marked the second...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
KPVI Newschannel 6
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says
NEW ORLEANS - With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmakers endorse state grants for local police to combat cross-border crime
Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies are one step closer to obtaining additional state funding to better combat crime originating in Illinois. The House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee voted 12-0 Monday to endorse House Bill 1312, sponsored by state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster. The legislation...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, wants Hoosier firefighters to know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer. House Bill 1341, sponsored by Olthoff, would mandate all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS. PFAS,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
Originally published Jan. 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft
An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in the chest.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Lamont's plan to tighten gun control faces pushback
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wants to tighten the state's gun control laws to prevent mass shootings, but the move is facing pushback from Second Amendment groups which say it would be unconstitutional. Lamont's proposal, which will be unveiled as part of this preliminary budget proposal,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis examines how elevated inflation may impact Illinois’ bottom line
(The Center Square) – A new report shows rising costs are continuing to drive up spending on payroll, infrastructure, and other major areas of Illinois’ budget. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, for November, the consumer price index rose nearly 7% in Illinois over the past year. Nationally, increases ranged from a high of more than 8.3% in Colorado, Florida, Utah and Nevada to less than 6.1% in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana appeals court affirms 11-year prison term for hiding gun used to kill 2 teenagers
The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the 11-year prison sentence issued to a Gary woman for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend, Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, used to murder them. Dawn "Mama D" Carden, 44, pleaded guilty last year to assisting a...
Comments / 0