Meet Graphein: a Python Library for Geometric Deep Learning and Network Analysis on Protein Structures and Interaction Networks

marktechpost.com
Microsoft Research Introduces ClimaX: A Flexible And Generalizable Deep Learning Model For Weather And Climate Science
Most of the current state-of-the-art climate and weather models are largely based on simulations of massive numerical systems that utilize the laws of physics to govern different aspects of the atmosphere. Because of this, running cutting-edge numerical weather and climate models is exceedingly computationally expensive, especially when simulating atmospheric phenomena with fine-grained spatial and temporal resolution. So, despite their extraordinary performance, these models are acknowledged to have several shortcomings and constraints that apply to both long- and short-term time horizons.
marktechpost.com
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Researchers From The Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Microsoft Propose A Framework To Alleviate The Talking Face Generation Problem Using Memories
Making talking faces is one of the most remarkable recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), which has made tremendous improvements. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms are used to create realistic talking faces that may be utilized in various applications, including virtual assistants, video games, and social media. Talking face production is a challenging process that calls for advanced algorithms to represent the nuances of human speech and facial emotions accurately.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
scitechdaily.com
18 Times More Power: MIT Researchers Have Developed Ultrathin Lightweight Solar Cells
A team of researchers has developed a new technique for producing ultrathin and lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly integrated into any surface. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have created new ultralight fabric solar cells, which can transform any surface into a power source with ease and speed.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Researchers have developed humanoid robots that can change their form into liquid to escape imprisonment
The Chinese University of Hong Kong researchers have created small, humanoid robots that are capable of changing shape and condensing into a liquid. The breakthrough may allow for the creation of more solid-to-liquid switching robots, hence increasing their use.
Phys.org
Researchers find ways to improve the storage time of quantum information in a spin rich material
An international team of scientists have demonstrated a leap in preserving the quantum coherence of quantum dot spin qubits as part of the global push for practical quantum networks and quantum computers. These technologies will be transformative to a broad range of industries and research efforts: from the security of...
scitechdaily.com
An Overlooked Phenomenon – Researchers Discover Evidence of a “Hidden” State Involving One of the Most Common Ions
Scientists discover evidence of a previously unknown state involving one of the most common ions on Earth. During an otherwise straightforward investigation into the assembly process of calcium-phosphate clusters, a team of researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara and New York University stumbled upon an unexpected finding: Phosphate ions in water have a tendency to switch between their frequently observed hydrated state and a previously unknown and mysterious “dark” state.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Thin, lightweight coating protects perovskite solar in space
Perovskites are of interest in space applications because they are a lower-cost and lightweight option to other technologies, and they have the potential to achieve efficiencies similar to those of current space technologies. In space applications, however, perovskites would be exposed to protons, alpha particles, atomic oxygen and other stressors. The NREL research is the latest effort to determine how perovskites can meet these challenges.
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Breakthrough Paves Way Next-Generation Lithium Metal Batteries That Charge Very Quickly
New lithium metal batteries with solid electrolytes are lightweight, inflammable, pack a lot of energy, and can be recharged very quickly, but they have been slow to develop due to mysterious short-circuiting and failure. Now, researchers at Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory say they have solved the mystery.
MIT's latest drone propellers are very quiet and efficient
They consist of two blades looping together so that the tip of one blade curves back into the other.
marktechpost.com
A New Paradigm For Editing Machine Learning Models Based on Arithmetic Operations Over Task Vectors
It is becoming increasingly common to use large-scale pre-training to develop models employed as the foundation for more specialized machine learning systems. From a practical point of view, it is often necessary to change and update such models after they have been pre-trained. The objectives for further processing are numerous. For instance, it is critical to enhance the pre-trained model performance on specific tasks, address biases or undesired behavior, align the model with human preferences, or incorporate new information.
Scientists create robot that can alternate between solid and liquid states
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Forward-looking: Following the creation of robots that can alter their state between solid and liquid, humanity is once again left wondering if scientists have even watched Terminator 2. Researchers demonstrated one of the machines turning into ooze to escape the bars of a cage, not unlike the T-1000 in the 1991 classic.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
Mysterious whiting events in the ocean have scientists baffled
For more than seven years, scientists have been scratching their heads, trying to figure out what causes mysterious whiting events in our oceans. One of the most recent events, which was photographed from space back in 2015, showcases several large white deposits in the water of the Bahamas. Of course,...
Rogue AI ‘could kill everyone,’ scientists warn as ChatGPT craze runs rampant
They’re warning of a global AI-pocalypse. While artificial intelligence systems might make lives exponentially easier, they could also have a sinister side effect — making us go extinct. That’s right, researchers are deeming rogue AI an “existential threat to humanity” that needs to be regulated like nuclear weapons if we are to survive. “With superhuman AI there is a particular risk that is of a different sort of class, which is . . . it could kill everyone,” warned Michael Cohen, a doctoral student at Oxford University, the Times of London reported. Meanwhile, his colleague Michael Osborne, who teaches machine learning at...
Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough
Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence AI Framework Called MPCFormer Enables Private Inference With Secure Multiparty Computation (MPC) For Transformers (Copilot, ChatGPT, OPT)
Transformer models already trained can execute various downstream tasks with excellent performance before being used as model inference services. Such model inference services, however, may raise privacy issues. For instance, GitHub Copilot, a code-generating engine adapted from pre-trained GPT weights, requires either user to disclose their code prompts to the service provider for code generation or the service provider to make the Copilot’s trained weights—which are company proprietary—available to users. A possible solution is provided by Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC), which protects user data and model weights during inference. The MPC’s vanilla Transformer inference calculation, however, is too sluggish. For example, BERTBASE runs in around one second without MPC but in about sixty seconds with MPC.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Stanford Introduce Parsel: An Artificial Intelligence AI Framework That Enables Automatic Implementation And Validation of Complex Algorithms With Code Large Language Models LLMs
Though recent advances have been made in large language model (LLM) reasoning, LLMs still have a hard time with hierarchical multi-step reasoning tasks like developing sophisticated programs. Human programmers, in contrast to other token generators, have (usually) learned to break down difficult tasks into manageable components that work alone (modular) and work together (compositional). As a bonus, if human-generated tokens cause problems with a function, it should be possible to rewrite that part of the software without affecting the rest of the application. In contrast, it is naively anticipated that code LLMs will produce token sequences free from errors.
