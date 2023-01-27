I just put together a short 2 minute clip of some of the attractions in Ali Nilforushan’s Seaside Equestrian Tour hunter/jumper show taking place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this week and for the next six weeks. I was there last Saturday night and the clip shows the grand prix jump off winner, the carnival rides, the excellent, superb, couldn’t be better, superlative food (yeah, I liked it), and even a clip of the concert afterwards.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO