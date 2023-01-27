ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

RSF Inn: Unfortunate PR and a Romance Gone Wrong

Since the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s new owner, Steve Hermann, has described the hotel as the community’s “living room,” let’s call out the elephant sitting in it: Unfortunate PR. A good friend and neighbor once imparted an invaluable piece of relationship advice: “It’s all...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
Seaside Equestrian Tour Update

I just put together a short 2 minute clip of some of the attractions in Ali Nilforushan’s Seaside Equestrian Tour hunter/jumper show taking place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this week and for the next six weeks. I was there last Saturday night and the clip shows the grand prix jump off winner, the carnival rides, the excellent, superb, couldn’t be better, superlative food (yeah, I liked it), and even a clip of the concert afterwards.
DEL MAR, CA

