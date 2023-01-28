ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
iheart.com

25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
Houston Chronicle

A key pandemic food benefit is set to end, putting some seniors at risk

Doretha Harrison, 67, tries to avoid fatty foods and stick to fresh produce and lean proteins because of her diabetes and other health concerns. On a fixed income, she also must stretch her household food budget for the times her grandson lives with her in Washington, D.C. The $281 a month she currently receives in SNAP benefits cuts it close.
MARYLAND STATE
Lima News

Legal-Ease: Nursing home planning — give house to the kids?

Our home is often our most valuable asset. Obviously, we invest a lot of money in purchasing or building our homes and often continue to make improvements during our lives. Correspondingly, one of the biggest expenses for which we may have to someday pay could be long-term care, which includes nursing home care, assisted living or in-home medical care.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Whistleblowers claim children ‘seriously harmed’ at scandal-hit mental health hospitals

Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
Tennessee Lookout

Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers

The$1.7 trillion federal spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week ushers in expanded protections for workers who are pregnant or nursing. Proponents of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act — both included as amendments to the spending bill — say the measures clarify rights for these workers, who […] The post Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

Woman in care failed for most of her life by authorities - report

A woman who has been in the care of the state for most of her life has been "failed at every turn by her legal parent", a report has revealed. The 21-year-old woman is currently in a mental health hospital in England but wants to return to Northern Ireland. A...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 impacts worse for Māori, Pasifika and disabled people, study finds

Results of a major nationwide study show the impacts of COVID-19 have been worse for Māori, Pasifika, and disabled people. The study, published today, is based on survey research with 990 people who caught COVID-19 before 1 December 2021. Information was also collected through in-depth interviews with 52 people.
abovethelaw.com

How Personal Experience Impacts This Immigration Lawyer's Work

In this episode, I welcome Karine Sokpoh, Managing Attorney at 402 Legal, to talk about the highs and the lows of focusing on immigration law. Karine reveals that she did not consider other career paths because she wanted to help people and had a goal to work for an international organization in war zones and help with peacekeeping and refugee resettlement efforts. She also recalls how she started from having a very limited budget when she established her own practice to building trust with clients and having her own clientele. On a day-to-day basis, she does consultations, reviews paperwork, prepares applications, and may have to take clients to interviews or represent them in court. Karine believes that being an attorney requires both legal and interpersonal skills.

Community Policy