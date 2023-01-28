Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
iheart.com
25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme
The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
Houston Chronicle
A key pandemic food benefit is set to end, putting some seniors at risk
Doretha Harrison, 67, tries to avoid fatty foods and stick to fresh produce and lean proteins because of her diabetes and other health concerns. On a fixed income, she also must stretch her household food budget for the times her grandson lives with her in Washington, D.C. The $281 a month she currently receives in SNAP benefits cuts it close.
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
Family unable to afford high energy bills left to provide 24-hour care after Welsh health board ‘stops guaranteeing nursing package’
Lima News
Legal-Ease: Nursing home planning — give house to the kids?
Our home is often our most valuable asset. Obviously, we invest a lot of money in purchasing or building our homes and often continue to make improvements during our lives. Correspondingly, one of the biggest expenses for which we may have to someday pay could be long-term care, which includes nursing home care, assisted living or in-home medical care.
Whistleblowers claim children ‘seriously harmed’ at scandal-hit mental health hospitals
Children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals, whistleblowers have said. In a third exposé into allegations of poor care at private hospitals run by The Huntercombe Group, former employees have claimed that staffing levels were so low “every day” that patients were neglected, resulting in:Patients as young as 13 being force-fed while restrainedLeft alone to self-harm instead of being supervisedLeft to “wet themselves” because staff couldn’t supervise toilet visitsOne staff member, Rebecca Smith, said she was left in tears after having to restrain and force-feed a patient. Their accounts come as...
Washington Examiner
Washington state prisons to implement policies based on ‘equity’ and ‘anti-racism’
The Department of Corrections in Washington state will implement an “anti-racism” strategic plan for 2023, aided by its new equity, diversity, inclusion, and respect director, Yen Hunyh. Corrections staff should focus on the actual rehabilitation and punishment of criminals in a way that is informed by statistics and...
Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas are biased against older workers
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees.
Mic
Gender-inclusive bathroom signs are linked to positive attitudes about trans people
When it comes to gender inclusivity in the United States, a little can go a long way. In fact, according to a new study, something as small as seeing gender-inclusive signs in public spaces can help people develop more positive outlooks on trans and nonbinary people — particularly among kids.
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
Unmet needs: Critics cite failures in health care for vulnerable foster children
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Need Help? If you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. One night last month, a 9-year-old boy who had autism and talked about killing himself was among...
UC intends to dock pay of workers who went on strike
The University of California said it would claw back wages paid to workers who went on strike in late 2022. The move affects 48,000 workers.
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
In a world that demands care for its aging population, it’s dangerous to ignore the burden on caregivers
These steps can make a significant difference in how caregivers make it through each day
Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers
The$1.7 trillion federal spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week ushers in expanded protections for workers who are pregnant or nursing. Proponents of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act — both included as amendments to the spending bill — say the measures clarify rights for these workers, who […] The post Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
BBC
Woman in care failed for most of her life by authorities - report
A woman who has been in the care of the state for most of her life has been "failed at every turn by her legal parent", a report has revealed. The 21-year-old woman is currently in a mental health hospital in England but wants to return to Northern Ireland. A...
Childcare is financially out of reach for many American families: report
Recent reports from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that childcare expenses are untenable for many families throughout the country — and some families are spending as much as 19% of their income on it.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 impacts worse for Māori, Pasifika and disabled people, study finds
Results of a major nationwide study show the impacts of COVID-19 have been worse for Māori, Pasifika, and disabled people. The study, published today, is based on survey research with 990 people who caught COVID-19 before 1 December 2021. Information was also collected through in-depth interviews with 52 people.
abovethelaw.com
How Personal Experience Impacts This Immigration Lawyer's Work
In this episode, I welcome Karine Sokpoh, Managing Attorney at 402 Legal, to talk about the highs and the lows of focusing on immigration law. Karine reveals that she did not consider other career paths because she wanted to help people and had a goal to work for an international organization in war zones and help with peacekeeping and refugee resettlement efforts. She also recalls how she started from having a very limited budget when she established her own practice to building trust with clients and having her own clientele. On a day-to-day basis, she does consultations, reviews paperwork, prepares applications, and may have to take clients to interviews or represent them in court. Karine believes that being an attorney requires both legal and interpersonal skills.
The Fight for Federalization: Understanding the Importance of a Different Kind of Union for Nurses
As healthcare professionals, nurses play a vital role in ensuring the well-being of patients and their families. They work tirelessly to provide compassionate care, often in the face of overwhelming odds.
Comments / 0