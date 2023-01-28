A video clip from the weekend of a high-school boys basketball game at Germantown High School has more than one million views from at least one Twitter account after the school's public address announcer called out angry fans on the final play of the game. Brookfield Central was facing Cedarburg at the school as part of the Warhawk Invitational, featuring a slate of eight boys basketball games, and the ultimate outcome was a 77-76 upset win for...

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO