Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin
4 star tight end Grant Stec has committed to Wisconsin. The 6-6, 220 pound Stec, from Harry D Jacobs High School in Algonquin IL, chose Wisconsin over 15 offers. He is rated the No. 10 tight end in the 2024 class and No. 212 overall. January 29, 2023.
Mosinee at Tomahawk Boys Basketball Highlights 1-27-23
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)-Tomahawk hosted Mosinee to face off for the second time this season. …
Marshfield surges past D.C. Everest boys basketball
MARSHFIELD – After a slow start, the Marshfield boys basketball team used a big run to grab control of the game and with it, take a stranglehold on the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship race. D.C. Everest scored the game’s first seven points before Marshfield surged ahead with 12-straight points...
Germantown public address announcer tells critical fans during the Cedarburg-Brookfield Central boys high school basketball game to 'shut up'
A video clip from the weekend of a high-school boys basketball game at Germantown High School has more than one million views from at least one Twitter account after the school's public address announcer called out angry fans on the final play of the game. Brookfield Central was facing Cedarburg at the school as part of the Warhawk Invitational, featuring a slate of eight boys basketball games, and the ultimate outcome was a 77-76 upset win for...
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area
KIMBERLY - The Papermakers continue their solid play, getting 18 points from Nathan Wildes and 17 from Bryson Vieth in the win over the conference-leading Cardinals. Thomas Meyers also had 13 points for the Papermakers. Jamariea Dalton led Fond du Lac with 24 points. Will Braatz and Ryker Johnson each...
Crandon back in the win column after road win against Three Lakes
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Crandon High School girls basketball team has been dominant all season long. Starting with an undefeated 13-0 record, Crandon suffered their first loss last week at the hands of Laona/Wabeno, which dropped them out of first place in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Cardinals were a half game behind the Rebels, holding a 6-1 conference record and a 13-1 overall record.
Racine & Me: Racine Raiders 2023 Season Preview
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Don Wadewitz is the VP Marketing and Lead Broadcaster for the Racine Raiders. He joined us in studio to talk about the 2023 season!. I Beat a Racine Raiders Player gaming events – February 25 Chavez Community Center and March 10 at Racine Public Library. Teens and tweens compete against Raiders players and if they beat a player they win a free t-shirt courtesy of H&R Block. Co-sponsored by Gamestersbay, Getoffthestreets.org, Racine Public Library, City of Racine Police Department, Downtown Racine Corporation, and City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Department.
