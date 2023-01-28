ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KCRG.com

Groups gather to discuss Devonna Walker death at forum

North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa set to close in September. The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa is set to permanently close this year. Issues discussed at town hall after Devonna Walker death. Updated: 7...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
B100

Two Iconic Events To Bring 99 Years Of Tradition To Davenport

There are two events in July every year that many Iowans and quite a few Quad Citians participate in every year - the Bix 7 or Register's Annual Great Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI). In 2023, Davenport will be the city where one only event will begin, but both events will end and together. The Bix 7 and RAGBRAI together bring 99 years of tradition to Davenport for one day of fun, running, biking, and celebrations.
DAVENPORT, IA
Highschool Basketball Pro

DeWitt, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DAVENPORT, IA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in The Quad Cities

Quad Cities is a relatively small yet thriving urban region between Iowa and Illinois. Despite its name, the region consists of five cities along the Mississippi River. Within Iowa are the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf, while Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline are situated in Illinois. According to the...
DAVENPORT, IA
nationalhogfarmer.com

Bettendorf chef takes top prize at IPPA 36th annual Taste event

A lesser-known cut of pork challenged competing chefs during the 36th annual Taste event, hosted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Taste kicked off the week of Iowa Pork Congress, which ran through Thursday, Jan. 26 in Des Moines. Chef Nicolas Lopez, with Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, took first place—or...
BETTENDORF, IA
wvik.org

Moline Looks to Redesign Downtown Future

A community open house was held last week for feedback on a new type of building code. Ryan Hvitløk, Community and Economic Developent Director, says residents were mostly focused on maintaining walkability, and the traditional look of downtown. But he says developers want more specific guidance on how to win approval for future projects.
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

John Deere's Better Idea

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. In 1837, a young blacksmith named John Deere had an idea while working at his forge along the Rock River in Grand Detour, Illinois. He had noticed the difficulty farmers were having trying to break the tough and sticky Illinois prairie soil. Using steel from a broken saw blade, he fashioned a highly polished plow which cut through the prairie easily and scoured itself as it went. The prairie was finally subdued.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

2023 commit Gabby Deery bringing versatility to Iowa volleyball

Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Gabby Deery grew up surrounded by Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2 Burlington, Iowa, native has four older sisters — Niko Deery, Bridget Deery, Gracie Deery, and Evie Deery — who all attended the University of Iowa and introduced her to Iowa City from a young age.
IOWA CITY, IA
tourcounsel.com

Coral Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Coralville, Iowa

Coral Ridge Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall located just south of Interstate 80 in Coralville, Iowa. The mall's primary trade area includes Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and other parts of eastern Iowa. It is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, which acquired the original developer of the mall, General Growth Properties, in 2018.
CORALVILLE, IA
discovermuscatine.com

Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine Announces $500,000 Grant

The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announces a multi-year grant in the amount of $500,000 has been awarded from the Mary Jo and Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions Support Fund. The grant will accelerate strategic impact in a Muscatine neighborhood revitalization effort that is underway. Richard Stanley, a respected businessman...
MUSCATINE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville

A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years

An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA

