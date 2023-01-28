Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Groups gather to discuss Devonna Walker death at forum
North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa set to close in September. The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa is set to permanently close this year. Issues discussed at town hall after Devonna Walker death.
Two Iconic Events To Bring 99 Years Of Tradition To Davenport
There are two events in July every year that many Iowans and quite a few Quad Citians participate in every year - the Bix 7 or Register's Annual Great Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI). In 2023, Davenport will be the city where one only event will begin, but both events will end and together. The Bix 7 and RAGBRAI together bring 99 years of tradition to Davenport for one day of fun, running, biking, and celebrations.
Daily Iowan
Indigenous community members speak out following racism allegations in Iowa City school district
Sikowis Nobiss, a member of Plains Cree/Saulteaux of the George Gordon First Nation, has enrolled all of her children in the Iowa City Community School District. Each child had a negative experience regarding representation of Indigenous culture, from inaccurate curriculum to offensive school programs. The breaking point for Nobiss came...
DeWitt, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in The Quad Cities
Quad Cities is a relatively small yet thriving urban region between Iowa and Illinois. Despite its name, the region consists of five cities along the Mississippi River. Within Iowa are the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf, while Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline are situated in Illinois. According to the...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Bettendorf chef takes top prize at IPPA 36th annual Taste event
A lesser-known cut of pork challenged competing chefs during the 36th annual Taste event, hosted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Taste kicked off the week of Iowa Pork Congress, which ran through Thursday, Jan. 26 in Des Moines. Chef Nicolas Lopez, with Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, took first place—or...
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
Superstar bond: Davenport North’s Journey Houston and Divine Burrage
Davenport North girls basketball has every right to be dancing at practice. The Wildcats are 14-2 this season, good for second in the MAC. Helping them get there? Sophomore superstars Journey Houston and Divine Burrage. “We’ve known each other since kindergarten so we have a close bond,” Houston said. “We’ve been playing with each other […]
wvik.org
Moline Looks to Redesign Downtown Future
A community open house was held last week for feedback on a new type of building code. Ryan Hvitløk, Community and Economic Developent Director, says residents were mostly focused on maintaining walkability, and the traditional look of downtown. But he says developers want more specific guidance on how to win approval for future projects.
wvik.org
John Deere's Better Idea
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. In 1837, a young blacksmith named John Deere had an idea while working at his forge along the Rock River in Grand Detour, Illinois. He had noticed the difficulty farmers were having trying to break the tough and sticky Illinois prairie soil. Using steel from a broken saw blade, he fashioned a highly polished plow which cut through the prairie easily and scoured itself as it went. The prairie was finally subdued.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
KCRG.com
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
Daily Iowan
2023 commit Gabby Deery bringing versatility to Iowa volleyball
Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Gabby Deery grew up surrounded by Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2 Burlington, Iowa, native has four older sisters — Niko Deery, Bridget Deery, Gracie Deery, and Evie Deery — who all attended the University of Iowa and introduced her to Iowa City from a young age.
KWQC
Goodwill of the Heartland moves QC mission services offices to NorthPark Mall
Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4. Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center. Patients will begin moving into the new location next week.
tourcounsel.com
Coral Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Coralville, Iowa
Coral Ridge Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall located just south of Interstate 80 in Coralville, Iowa. The mall's primary trade area includes Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and other parts of eastern Iowa. It is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, which acquired the original developer of the mall, General Growth Properties, in 2018.
discovermuscatine.com
Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine Announces $500,000 Grant
The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announces a multi-year grant in the amount of $500,000 has been awarded from the Mary Jo and Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions Support Fund. The grant will accelerate strategic impact in a Muscatine neighborhood revitalization effort that is underway. Richard Stanley, a respected businessman...
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
