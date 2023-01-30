ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville blessing boxes helping those in need

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
WINTERVILLE — Placing four blessing boxes at strategic locations in town more than two years ago was relatively simple.

Keeping them full with food and other items for people in need has been a mission for a group of Winterville Baptist Church members.

Willard Joyner, a deacon at the church and longtime volunteer at its food pantry, felt the boxes were a good way to extend the church’s ministry.

Joyner previously led a program delivering groceries to homes in Pitt County at the start of the pandemic. “As people began to get out after the vaccines came out, we had a surplus of canned goods and items, so I thought the plastic boxes would be a good way to put that food out as an ongoing way to meet people’s needs,” he said.

Joyner built a couple of the boxes and placed one next to Winterville Baptist at 2593 Church St. in April 2020 and another box in town near Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., in March 2021.

“The Winterville Chamber of Commerce had a scout troop build two more boxes modeled after ours so there are a total of four boxes in the downtown Winterville area,” Joyner said.

Joyner, and his wife, Lottie, work with fellow members of their church, Keith and Janet Rollins, to keep them stocked with around 200 items a week including food and hygiene products.

The 75-year-old retiree said he checks the boxes daily and sometimes finds them needing a few items, occasionally they are “completely wiped out.”

As a longtime resident and spiritual leader in the community, Joyner says his goal is to help as many people he can. “As long as I’ve been at the church, there has been a food pantry. We would always help people get food and other stuff they needed. The boxes are just another way to do that and distribute the items we have collected at the church. Even if its something little, its a blessing to be able to help someone else,” he explained.

“The idea behind the boxes is to be a blessing to someone. It’s something that’s there 24 hours for people to come and get a bottle of water, canned goods, or some crackers, anything that’s there,” Joyner said.

The items come from donations to the church and residents Joyner says help keep the boxes full.

“I see people come by from neighborhoods and they will put extra items in there. The community has been receptive and when we talk to them, they enjoy the idea of being able to help someone with surplus stuff they have,” he said.

For more information about the blessing boxes, contact Willard Joyner at 258-9937.

