Effective: 2023-01-30 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, allow extra travel time. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; Western Ascension; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi that are generally southeast of a line from Baton Rouge to McComb. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO