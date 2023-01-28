Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 20:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, allow extra travel time. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; Western Ascension; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi that are generally southeast of a line from Baton Rouge to McComb. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, allow extra travel time. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi that are generally along and northeast of a line from Baton Rouge to McComb. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
