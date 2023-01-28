ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-30 20:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-30 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, allow extra travel time. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; Western Ascension; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi that are generally southeast of a line from Baton Rouge to McComb. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-30 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, allow extra travel time. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi that are generally along and northeast of a line from Baton Rouge to McComb. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CASS COUNTY, MN

