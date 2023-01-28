Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 22:09:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 04:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe A mix of light snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will affect the area through 8 AM. The precipitation will then end from west to east between 8 AM and 10 AM. Temperatures will slowly warm at or a few degrees above freezing from Monroe up through Detroit which will minimize the icing impacts. Drivers should be prepared for slick spots on area roads, especially across Livingston, Washtenaw and Lenawee and northern Oakland Counties.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 20:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Curry County Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible. * WHERE...The southern Oregon Coast, including Ophir, Gold Beach, Pistol River, and Brookings. * WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle. Sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 22:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA Areas of fog are developing across southern and southeast Virginia, and northeast North Carolina this evening. Visibility is generally ranging from one half to one mile, with localized visibility of one quarter mile or less. Fog is expected to persist overnight into Tuesday morning, with dense fog becoming more widespread. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 17:34:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-31 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Wind sheltered spots will be below 32 degrees. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 14:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne SLICK SPOTS TONIGHT Light snow will mix with sleet and freezing drizzle across the area tonight. Accumulations will be limited to a half inch or less of snow with a light glaze of ice possible. Use caution if traveling.
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 23.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.7 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Jackson, George and Greene Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, water covers the main road at Plum Bluff in southern George County. At 22.0 feet, flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue rising to a crest of 22.5 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills and areas of blowing snow expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph north of Dubois and west of Monteview. Winds will gradually subside throughout the morning hours. * WHERE...Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1132 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey Village, The Woodlands, Spring, Oak Ridge North, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport, Cypress, Splashtown, The Woodlands Pavillion and Chateau Woods. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of rain will increase by this evening across SOuthwest Arkansas, and may eventually change over to freezing rain across the northern and eastern sections of Southwest Arkansas late tonight. While temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing over this area by Tuesday afternoon, rain may change back over to freezing rain again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Total ice accumulations of less than one quarter of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 20:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Rusk and Nacogdoches Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM CST Monday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 04/19/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 21:44:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Chesapeake; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Greensville; Isle of Wight; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Nottoway; Prince George; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA Areas of fog are developing across southern and southeast Virginia, and northeast North Carolina this evening. Visibility is generally ranging from one half to one mile, with localized visibility of one quarter mile or less. Fog is expected to persist overnight into Tuesday morning, with dense fog becoming more widespread. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
