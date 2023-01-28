Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:24:00 Expires: 2023-01-31 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Mariana Islands. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 04:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe A mix of light snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will affect the area through 8 AM. The precipitation will then end from west to east between 8 AM and 10 AM. Temperatures will slowly warm at or a few degrees above freezing from Monroe up through Detroit which will minimize the icing impacts. Drivers should be prepared for slick spots on area roads, especially across Livingston, Washtenaw and Lenawee and northern Oakland Counties.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills and areas of blowing snow expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph north of Dubois and west of Monteview. Winds will gradually subside throughout the morning hours. * WHERE...Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA Areas of fog are developing across southern and southeast Virginia, and northeast North Carolina this evening. Visibility is generally ranging from one half to one mile, with localized visibility of one quarter mile or less. Fog is expected to persist overnight into Tuesday morning, with dense fog becoming more widespread. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Curry County Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible. * WHERE...The southern Oregon Coast, including Ophir, Gold Beach, Pistol River, and Brookings. * WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 22:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Southern Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Liberty FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Chambers, Northern Liberty and Southern Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near the Watch area through this evening. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are expected with higher rates possible in the stronger and slower moving storms. Locations within and around the Watch area have already received ample rainfall from last Tuesday and soil moisture has not had a lot of time to recover, making these areas more prone to flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Flood Watch issued for Niihau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 17:14:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-30 20:15:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Niihau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT FLOOD WATCH CANCELLED FOR OAHU AND MAUI COUNTY FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Niihau and Kauai. * WHEN...Until Midnight HST tonight. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1132 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey Village, The Woodlands, Spring, Oak Ridge North, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport, Cypress, Splashtown, The Woodlands Pavillion and Chateau Woods. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 21:44:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Chesapeake; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Greensville; Isle of Wight; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Nottoway; Prince George; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA Areas of fog are developing across southern and southeast Virginia, and northeast North Carolina this evening. Visibility is generally ranging from one half to one mile, with localized visibility of one quarter mile or less. Fog is expected to persist overnight into Tuesday morning, with dense fog becoming more widespread. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 20:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. Target Area: Clay WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy sleet and freezing rain. Additional sleet accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Jackson, George and Greene Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, water covers the main road at Plum Bluff in southern George County. At 22.0 feet, flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue rising to a crest of 22.5 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 13:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest gusts near the San Gorgonio Pass and along the I-8 grade into the desert. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Kauai Mountains, Kauai North, Kauai Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:52:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai Southwest FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT FLOOD WATCH CANCELLED FOR OAHU AND MAUI COUNTY FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Niihau and Kauai. * WHEN...Until Midnight HST tonight. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 20:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Rusk and Nacogdoches Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM CST Monday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 04/19/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for George, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: George; Stone DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
