ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

SAPD Chief Valentin responds to the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers

“The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols in Tennessee at the hands of the very people sworn to protect the public is hard to comprehend, and our deepest condolences go out to the family suffering immeasurable grief at this time. It is a tragedy that challenges us to face, again, many of the questions we have grappled with over many years. How do we prevent this from occurring? How can we ensure safety and dignity for all people? How can the overwhelming professional law enforcement personnel and affected communities heal from these horrific incidents?
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.

On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department

A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localocnews.com

Motorcyclist killed in Long Beach collision

On Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported injury traffic collision near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcyclist who had sustained significant injuries to his lower body...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana

A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Explaining California’s Growing Food Truck Culture

California has long been known as a foodie haven. Although a complete compiling list of the State’s Michelin-starred dining destinations is a moving target at last estimate, there were 89 Michelin-starred restaurants in the State. But for those who really want to experience cutting-edge Californian cuisine, the vast array...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. A slight chance...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

City Of MV Updates

City Council members on Tuesday began pre-budget discussions; recognized an outstanding Mission Viejo Nadadores diver; and received information about plans for the Oso Creek Water Treatment Plant and Mission Hospital. The meeting kicked off the pre-budget discussion for fiscal years 2023-2025. The City adopted a balanced budget for FY 22/23...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Are you signed up for AlertOC?

With the magnitude 4.2 earthquake that struck near Malibu this week and high winds sparking wildfire warnings throughout the region, the City of Mission Viejo is reminding residents to sign up for AlertOC, a mass notification system designed to keep the public informed of earthquakes, wildfires and other local emergencies.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills

On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04

Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Details for seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit

President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
CERRITOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy