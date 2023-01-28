If you came of age in the '90s and early aughts and lived someplace comparable to Hardy's hometown of Philadelphia, Miss., you knew guys in high school who'd blast more than Garth Brooks and Brooks & Dunn from their jacked-up pickup trucks. Rap music was often in the mix, making acts like Florida Georgia Line less of an anomaly than some critics assume. The same demographic embraced the Limp Bizkits and Puddles of Mudd of the moment, as well, though that's less obvious on the surface level of mainstream country songs-- including the rock-fueled material of Brantley Gilbert and other 21st century stars.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO