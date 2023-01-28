CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball. Peoria Manual hosted its Ram Nation Shootout. At the shootout, the host Rams edge Morton 57-52 in overtime, Class 3A No. 2 Metamora defeats Peoria High 53-44, Class 3A No. 9 Peoria Richwoods knocks off No. 5 Decatur MacArthur 65-61, and Peoria Notre Dame defeats Galesburg 55-41. Also Saturday, Normal West defeats Mahomet-Seymour 60-50. In girls Mid-Illini Conference action, conference leader Class 3A No. 5 Washington rolls past East Peoria 75-19, Morton defeats Limestone 58-30 for its sixth-straight win, and Metamora defeats Pekin 43-30. Also Saturday, Class 2A No. 7 Dee-Mack falls to Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 53-31, Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community cruises to a 64-27 win over Joliet West, and Fieldcrest gets a big win over Class 2A No. 5 Peotone 60-42.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO