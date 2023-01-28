ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Team of the Week: MacArthur Boys Basketball

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is MacArthur Boys Basketball. The Generals are 22-1 under head coach Terise Bryson. MacArthur have won the Turkey Tournament and Collinsville Tournament but their ultimate goal is a state championship.
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Saturday - January 28, 2023

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball. Peoria Manual hosted its Ram Nation Shootout. At the shootout, the host Rams edge Morton 57-52 in overtime, Class 3A No. 2 Metamora defeats Peoria High 53-44, Class 3A No. 9 Peoria Richwoods knocks off No. 5 Decatur MacArthur 65-61, and Peoria Notre Dame defeats Galesburg 55-41. Also Saturday, Normal West defeats Mahomet-Seymour 60-50. In girls Mid-Illini Conference action, conference leader Class 3A No. 5 Washington rolls past East Peoria 75-19, Morton defeats Limestone 58-30 for its sixth-straight win, and Metamora defeats Pekin 43-30. Also Saturday, Class 2A No. 7 Dee-Mack falls to Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 53-31, Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community cruises to a 64-27 win over Joliet West, and Fieldcrest gets a big win over Class 2A No. 5 Peotone 60-42.
PEORIA, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Benton, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Murphysboro High School basketball team will have a game with Benton High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MURPHYSBORO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy