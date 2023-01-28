Read full article on original website
SHG (22-2 overall, 14-0 Central State Eight Conference, 3-0 City) raced out to an 18-1 lead and was never threatened in the final game of the four-day event at the BOS Center. Four Cyclones finished in double figures, led by Jake Hamilton’s 17 points and KeShon Singleton’s 16.
Lanphier’s Austin Robinson brought his work boots to the Bank of Springfield Center. Playing in his final City Tournament, the senior forward mustered up a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Lanphier to a 60-55 victory over Springfield High in the second game on Friday night. Robinson,...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is MacArthur Boys Basketball. The Generals are 22-1 under head coach Terise Bryson. MacArthur have won the Turkey Tournament and Collinsville Tournament but their ultimate goal is a state championship.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball. Peoria Manual hosted its Ram Nation Shootout. At the shootout, the host Rams edge Morton 57-52 in overtime, Class 3A No. 2 Metamora defeats Peoria High 53-44, Class 3A No. 9 Peoria Richwoods knocks off No. 5 Decatur MacArthur 65-61, and Peoria Notre Dame defeats Galesburg 55-41. Also Saturday, Normal West defeats Mahomet-Seymour 60-50. In girls Mid-Illini Conference action, conference leader Class 3A No. 5 Washington rolls past East Peoria 75-19, Morton defeats Limestone 58-30 for its sixth-straight win, and Metamora defeats Pekin 43-30. Also Saturday, Class 2A No. 7 Dee-Mack falls to Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 53-31, Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community cruises to a 64-27 win over Joliet West, and Fieldcrest gets a big win over Class 2A No. 5 Peotone 60-42.
