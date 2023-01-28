Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Benny's Pizza opening in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A new business is coming to Bedford, but it's a familiar face. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce said that Benny's Pizza will have their ribbon cutting on Friday. This will be the 27th location, for the business with the iconic big pizza slices, located...
WSET
Sportsman's Warehouse coming soon to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The outdoor gear store Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening in Lynchburg soon. The store will be located at 4026 Wards Road, Ste. C. Sportsman's Warehouse said they are inviting everyone to the grand opening celebration. According to Sportsman's Warehouse their grand opening celebration is February...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham walking group provides friendship, fitness
After her husband died, Angeles Atkinson had time to fill. She also wanted to become more physically active, so she and a friend, Courtney Tucker, joined a Wednesday walking group in Danville. Initially, it began at 6 p.m., so it worked with their schedules, as both women live in Chatham.
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers
If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
cbs19news
Mincer's store owner dies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville mourns the loss of a life in the community. Saturday Mark Mincer, the owner of Mincer’s passed away after battling brain cancer. His son, Cal Mincer took over the shop’s legacy and traditions for the fourth generation after his father's diagnosis. Mincer’s...
WSET
Submit your National Signing Day Spring 2023 information
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Spring 2023 National Signing Day is this Wednesday, February 1st, and ABC13 wants to feature our area athletes making their collegiate commitments. Submit your information NOW, by sending an email to: sports (at) wset (dot) com. In the email, include the following:. Name. School...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna genealogist puts histories together as keepsake books
There is a lot to be found in a family’s past, and one Pittsylvania County resident is helping connect people to their ancestors. Megan Rowland, owner of Megan’s Genealogy Designs, uses ancestry.com to do most of her research. She builds a client’s tree with information gleaned from wills, military documents, census records, funeral home documents, photos, deeds, newspaper articles, marriage certificates, death certificates and divorce certificates.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
WSET
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s firefighters take home victory in annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area firefighters beat the Valley’s police officers in the 19th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ hockey charity game Saturday night. The “hoses”, Roanoke’s firefighters, started off strong by scoring the first goal. Then the “guns,” Roanoke’s police officers, scored right after.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Why you should wait to clean your garden
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year when we’re starting to think about getting the garden ready for Spring, but you might wanna “bee” careful and hold off just a bit. Donna Haley from the Roanoke Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program...
cavalierchronicles.org
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse has announced construction on their new Danville location will begin in May. The restaurant chain has bought a plot of land by the mall, in between Aspen Dental and Starbucks. The restaurant was first announced after eagle-eyed Danville residents spied a job listing for a general manager position...
WSLS
Woman with Roanoke ties nominated for the Oscars
ROANOKE, Va. – An artist with ties to Roanoke is going for gold at the Oscars. Ruth E. Carter is a costume designer best known for her work in the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’. She designed 2,100 costumes for the film and is now nominated for...
WSET
Heritage wrestling takes Seminole District qualifying on Friday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Liberty High School, Bedford. 1st Place - Dylan Lamar of Heritage (Lynchburg) 2nd Place - Brysyn Gardner of Liberty (Bedford) Dylan Lamar (Heritage (Lynchburg)) 28-10, So. over Brysyn Gardner (Liberty (Bedford)) 17-9, Fr. (Fall 0:35) 3rd Place Match. Brennan Stephens (Liberty Christian) 10-15, Fr....
proclaimerscv.com
Additional SNAP Benefits Will Soon Expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia has Received Big Donation
Smithfield Foods gave a major contribution of 30,000 pounds of protein to Serving Southwest Virginia on Friday. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech set their disagreements behind to collaborate with Smithfield to assist their hometowns as part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. Bud Foster, a legend at Virginia...
Comments / 0