Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSET

Benny's Pizza opening in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A new business is coming to Bedford, but it's a familiar face. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce said that Benny's Pizza will have their ribbon cutting on Friday. This will be the 27th location, for the business with the iconic big pizza slices, located...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Sportsman's Warehouse coming soon to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The outdoor gear store Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening in Lynchburg soon. The store will be located at 4026 Wards Road, Ste. C. Sportsman's Warehouse said they are inviting everyone to the grand opening celebration. According to Sportsman's Warehouse their grand opening celebration is February...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham walking group provides friendship, fitness

After her husband died, Angeles Atkinson had time to fill. She also wanted to become more physically active, so she and a friend, Courtney Tucker, joined a Wednesday walking group in Danville. Initially, it began at 6 p.m., so it worked with their schedules, as both women live in Chatham.
CHATHAM, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers

If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Mincer's store owner dies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville mourns the loss of a life in the community. Saturday Mark Mincer, the owner of Mincer’s passed away after battling brain cancer. His son, Cal Mincer took over the shop’s legacy and traditions for the fourth generation after his father's diagnosis. Mincer’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Submit your National Signing Day Spring 2023 information

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Spring 2023 National Signing Day is this Wednesday, February 1st, and ABC13 wants to feature our area athletes making their collegiate commitments. Submit your information NOW, by sending an email to: sports (at) wset (dot) com. In the email, include the following:. Name. School...
LYNCHBURG, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gretna genealogist puts histories together as keepsake books

There is a lot to be found in a family’s past, and one Pittsylvania County resident is helping connect people to their ancestors. Megan Rowland, owner of Megan’s Genealogy Designs, uses ancestry.com to do most of her research. She builds a client’s tree with information gleaned from wills, military documents, census records, funeral home documents, photos, deeds, newspaper articles, marriage certificates, death certificates and divorce certificates.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
ROANOKE, VA
scenicstates.com

5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer

Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
HOT SPRINGS, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Why you should wait to clean your garden

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year when we’re starting to think about getting the garden ready for Spring, but you might wanna “bee” careful and hold off just a bit. Donna Haley from the Roanoke Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program...
ROANOKE, VA
cavalierchronicles.org

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse has announced construction on their new Danville location will begin in May. The restaurant chain has bought a plot of land by the mall, in between Aspen Dental and Starbucks. The restaurant was first announced after eagle-eyed Danville residents spied a job listing for a general manager position...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Woman with Roanoke ties nominated for the Oscars

ROANOKE, Va. – An artist with ties to Roanoke is going for gold at the Oscars. Ruth E. Carter is a costume designer best known for her work in the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’. She designed 2,100 costumes for the film and is now nominated for...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Heritage wrestling takes Seminole District qualifying on Friday

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Liberty High School, Bedford. 1st Place - Dylan Lamar of Heritage (Lynchburg) 2nd Place - Brysyn Gardner of Liberty (Bedford) Dylan Lamar (Heritage (Lynchburg)) 28-10, So. over Brysyn Gardner (Liberty (Bedford)) 17-9, Fr. (Fall 0:35) 3rd Place Match. Brennan Stephens (Liberty Christian) 10-15, Fr....
BEDFORD, VA

