Denver, CO

CUBuffs.com

Buffs Fall At Denver, 6-1

Box Score DENVER Colo. – The Colorado Buffaloes Women's Tennis team lost their first match of the spring on the road at Denver 6-1. After winning two of the three doubles matches and going ahead 1-0 in doubles action, the Buffs dropped six matches in singles. How it Happened.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Crashes constant at Denver intersection

Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Colorado car theft bill. A measure has been introduced to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

PHOTOS: Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2 people killed in east Denver crash

2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. 2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Arraignment for Platteville police officer.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
DENVER, CO
Ted Rivers

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Denver

Denver, Colorado, is known for its beautiful mountains, outdoor recreation, and thriving cultural scene. But did you know that it is also home to some notable celebrities? From actors to comedians, Denver has produced a number of talented individuals who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood

Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
AURORA, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Temperatures plunge along with light snow

DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic airmass is making its way into eastern Colorado and Denver weather. The cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach the teens while overnight lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero in Pinpoint Weather Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport

DENVER — More than 600 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 200 flights were canceled at DIA and 479 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
DENVER, CO
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE

