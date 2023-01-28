Read full article on original website
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complexDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver legalizes jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can helpSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Fall At Denver, 6-1
Box Score DENVER Colo. – The Colorado Buffaloes Women's Tennis team lost their first match of the spring on the road at Denver 6-1. After winning two of the three doubles matches and going ahead 1-0 in doubles action, the Buffs dropped six matches in singles. How it Happened.
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: Dave Logan’s advice for Coach Prime, CU Buffs football on in-state recruiting? Lock the gates, or someone else will.
Deion Sanders assumed some adorable rounds — Coach Prime and Peggy Coppom need a reality show on the Pac-12 Network, or whatever’s left of it after Comcast collects — with CU icons this past week. Yet as of this past Thursday night, Dave Logan wasn’t one of them.
KDVR.com
Crashes constant at Denver intersection
Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Colorado car theft bill. A measure has been introduced to...
PHOTOS: Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
KDVR.com
2 people killed in east Denver crash
2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. 2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Arraignment for Platteville police officer.
KDVR.com
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
Denver ties 38-year-old cold record
The National Weather Service says Denver tied a cold record set in 1985 on Monday morning.
Ring video captures pair of mountain lions near downtown Boulder
Video captured from a Ring camera early Thursday morning shows two mountain lions walking through the backyard of a Boulder home.
How much snow fell Saturday to Sunday in Colorado?
Bitterly cold temperatures arrived to the Denver metro area over the weekend, along with some light snow.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Denver
Denver, Colorado, is known for its beautiful mountains, outdoor recreation, and thriving cultural scene. But did you know that it is also home to some notable celebrities? From actors to comedians, Denver has produced a number of talented individuals who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
KDVR.com
Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood
Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Monday in Denver
It will be dangerously cold Monday in Denver with below-zero temperatures and winds in the 10-15 mph range. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create very low wind chill values.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Temperatures plunge along with light snow
DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic airmass is making its way into eastern Colorado and Denver weather. The cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach the teens while overnight lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero in Pinpoint Weather Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — More than 600 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 200 flights were canceled at DIA and 479 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
How cold will it get in Denver on Monday morning?
Dangerous arctic cold weather has arrived in Colorado. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid temperatures.
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
