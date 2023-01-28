Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
That's How the Game GoesBlack_Chocolate1Raleigh, NC
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
King Godwin
Mr. King Godwin, age 85, passed away on January 27, 2023 at his home in Selma. Born in Johnston County on September 1, 1937, he was the son of the late Wallace Godwin and Annabella King Godwin. Mr. King was a member of Bethel AME Church in Selma. He was...
jocoreport.com
Judith Ann Wood
Lillington, NC: Mrs. Judith Ann Denning Wood, age 76, of Walt Johnson Road passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn, NC. Funeral Services will be held-2:00 PM Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Coats, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Paul Cecil. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Lillington, NC.
jocoreport.com
Martha “Genie” Grimes
On January 26, 2023, Genie Grimes passed away after a brief but valiant fight against acute myeloid leukemia. Genie was born on May 19, 1948, to Sam Ray and Emeth Johnson Thomas in Martinsville, VA. She had two sisters, Nancy Thomas McCullough (Bill) and Jacqueline (Jackie) Thomas Ewendt (Bogdan). She graduated from East Rutherford High School in Forest City, NC, in 1966, and then attended High Point College where she majored in sociology and, more importantly, met Warren Louis Grimes. They were married on April 3, 1971, and moved to Smithfield where Warren was the owner and operator of a solid waste company. They had three children, David Martin Grimes (Gina), Catherine Grimes Huffman (Travis), and Leslie Grimes Parr (Greg). Her sons-in law and daughter-in law all agree that Genie and Warren immediately made them feel that they were their children, too. She was the proud grandmother of seven: Madeline, Lydia, and Margo Grimes; Caroline and Avery Huffman; and Brayden and Connor Parr. Genie loved all things family: her home, her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Wins $100,000 Prize In Cash 5 Promotion
CLAYTON – Joseph Joye II of Clayton won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion. His good luck occurred Monday in the third drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500. Joye arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday...
jocoreport.com
Burglars Take $18,196 In Property From Local Business
SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are investigating a business break in discovered at 6:42am Monday, January 23. Smithfield police were dispatched to Polo Ralph Lauren at 1205 Outlet Center Drive for a burglary. Officers found the front glass door shattered. After reviewing video surveillance footage, they determined three unknown suspects...
jocoreport.com
Former School Resource Officer And His Wife, Ex-Teacher, Appear Before Judge
A former Johnston County school resource officer and his wife, a former public school teacher, made their first appearance before a judge Monday morning in Smithfield. Michael Medlin was assigned as the school resource officer at Corinth Holders High, where his wife, Ami, was a family and consumer science teacher.
jocoreport.com
Man Steals From Walmart By Faking Dog Food Return, Report Says
GARNER – A 32 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly tried to return a bag of dog food for a refund at Walmart, even though he never paid for it. Johnston County deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Burgess of Rosie Lane, Dunn on January 26th around 1:30pm after responding to Walmart at 5141 NC Highway 42 West, Garner in the Cleveland community.
jocoreport.com
Police Officer Injured During Altercation At Carolina Premium Outlets
SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield police officer was injured after responded to Carolina Premium Outlets, at 1025 Outlet Center Drive. At 6:57pm Thursday, police were dispatched for multiple 911 calls reporting a male allegedly choking a female. Officer J.A. Boyce was the first officer on scene and attempted to take...
jocoreport.com
Smithfield-Selma High Student Wins First Place In Poetry Out Loud Competition
On Thursday, January 12, Smithfield-Selma High School International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme senior Courtney Lassiter won first place in the Johnston County Poetry Out Loud competition. Courtney memorized and performed two poems for this competition: “Epitaph” by Katherine Phillips and “A Song: Lying is an occupation” by Laetitia Pilkington.
Comments / 0