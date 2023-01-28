Read full article on original website
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
Cardano Records 50,000 New Wallets – Will ADA Price Soar?
Cardano has recorded an excellent price trend for the last few days. Despite a slight pullback in the price, it still shows enormous signs of promise. One of the factors driving this charge is its developmental strides, as the network recently launched its sidechain toolkit. The Cardano Network has become...
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to 'Step Up' Crypto Regulation
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Latest Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at $23,100, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours, as traders awaited next week’s Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. BTC has rallied almost 40% since Jan. 1, on track for its best opening to a year since 2013 when it surged 51%.
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a difficult 12 months, the mud is lastly beginning to settle within the crypto markets. The seismic occasions of 2022 have modified market dynamics and funding methods for the foreseeable future. As an alternative of looking for a fast return, many traders at the moment are trying to play the lengthy sport. So that are the 6 greatest cryptocurrencies to purchase for a stable long-term crypto Funding technique in 2023?
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins
A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
Cardano Founder: Things Moving Quickly, Tons of DApps Coming Online
Bitcoin net position change hits new monthly low; potential volatility ahead?
Bitcoin may regain some volatility to end the month as options expire. Exchange reserves drop to a monthly low but some whales are still cashing out. There are only a few days remaining until the month ends but this might be enough time for a major Bitcoin move. It has been losing volatility in the last few days but there is one event that can potentially trigger a resurgence of volatility.
XRP aims for a patterned breakout- Is a 7% hike likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ripple [XRP] formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the three-hour chart. A patterned breakout on the upside could offer more gains. Ripple’s [XRP] recent rally slowed, ushering in...
Mysterious Ethereum Whale Moves 3.3 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A mysterious Ethereum ($ETH) whale has moved a whopping 3.3 trillion tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in an eye-popping transaction that saw the funds relocated to an unknown wallet. The whale’s funds seem to have originally come from a wallet that also holds around $750,000 in the...
Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet
Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: XLM remains faltering, as…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Stellar Lumens (XLM) rose by 9% from $0.084 to $0.0934 over seven days. The market capitalization of XLM rose from $2.19 billion to $2.5 billion, before falling to $2.4 billion today.
BRICS challenges U.S. dollar, can it have an impact on Bitcoin as well?
Bitcoin may be thrust into unchartered territory as BRICS challenges the U.S. dollar. Assessing the potential outcome for Bitcoin if BRICS succeeds. An interesting thing is happening in the global arena and it might just be one of the major factors that may influence Bitcoin demand later this year. A battle is being waged against the dollar and this might challenge its global reserve status.
Why Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin Are Taking a Breather Today
The crypto market has taken a breather after a nice rally this year, with the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), falling back to roughly $22,500 after briefly topping $23,000 earlier this week. Since late afternoon yesterday, the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded...
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will FOMO raise prices?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple [XRP] is a cryptocurrency that powers real-time gross settlements on the XRP Ledger [XRPL] blockchain. Developed by David Schwartz, Arthur Britto and Mt. Gox founder Jed McCaleb in 2011, XRPL was made with the intention to improve cross-border payments.
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ALGO’s bullish bias to continue?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Although Algorand (ALGO) is intended to be a very effective proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, other networks like Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BNB), and Solana (SOL) have been at the forefront of significant DeFi activity (SOL).
