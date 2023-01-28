Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder are set to face off in Oklahoma City
Thunder Fall Short in Comeback Against Warriors
After trailing by 20 points in the second quarter, Oklahoma City nearly completed an incredible comeback against Golden State on Monday evening.
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Warriors vs. Thunder prediction and odds for Monday, January 30 (Back OKC as a dog)
The Golden State Warriors have been a completely different team on the road than at home this season, and they find themselves as road favorites against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Golden State is just 6-18 on the road this season, covering in just two of their 10...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch
The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
NBA
Reserves Lead Late Rally, But Magic Lose to Bulls
Moe Wagner recorded a season-best 27 points, including 16 straight for the Magic during one stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth, and Cole Anthony tallied 21 points, however Orlando, despite pulling within five in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 25, were unable to complete the comeback in Saturday’s 128-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Amway Center.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: With Momentum, the Clippers Start Their Road Trip Against the Hawks
Last Matchup: 1/8/22 – ATL 112 – LAC 108 | Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS – Trae Young: 30 PTS. Eight of the last 10 meetings between the Clippers and Hawks have been decided by single digits, including a 112-108 Hawks win in Los Angeles on January 8. The Hawks are looking to sweep the season series with the Clippers for the first time since 2014-15.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
Yardbarker
'The Landlord' pumps up streaking Wizards
Gafford became a fan favorite two seasons ago when he was a key cog on the Wizards' run to a playoff berth. He is an old-school big with a limited skillset outside the paint, but his impact on the game is usually far greater than his impact in the stat sheet.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 15 (Jan. 23-29), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week the Bucks have had the Player of the Week after Jrue Holiday won the honor last week. Leading the Bucks...
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Thunder
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Monday's game.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 29, 2023
New Orleans (26-24) will try to get back in the win column against one of the NBA’s premier teams Sunday night, visiting Milwaukee (32-17) at 7 p.m. Central in Fiserv Forum. The Pelicans dropped a seventh game in a row Saturday, losing 113-103 at home vs. Washington. Watch Willie...
NBA
Indiana Pacers Sign Center Myles Turner to Multi-Year Contract Extension
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced on Monday that the team has signed center Myles Turner to a multi-year contract extension. Turner, who was originally selected by the Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft has appeared in 473 career regular-season games, posting averages of 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game. Additionally, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team and was selected to participate in the 2017 NBA Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend. Turner led the league in blocked shots per game (2.7) and total blocked shots (199) during the 2018-19 season, and then again led the league in blocked shots per game (3.4) in the 2020-21 season. He is currently 4th all-time in Pacers history in blocked shots (1,086) and is second all-time in blocked shots per game (2.3).
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 16
1. 40- and 50-point games continue to climb at historic rate. Last Wednesday, Damian Lillard posted the most efficient 60-point game in league history as he shot 21-of-29 from the field, including 9-of-15 from 3-point range and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line for a true shooting percentage of 89.8%. In...
Yardbarker
Valanciunas Ejected, Wizards Take Advantage
Gafford scored a season-high 21 points (8-of-11 FG) and tied a career high with 12 rebounds, adding five blocks, two assists and one steal for his fifth double-double of the season. This marks the first time in Gafford’s career he achieved 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ blocks in a single game. Gafford becomes just the fifth Wizard since 2010 to record this stat.
NBA
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
NBA
'I see the light!': Bill Walton welcomes NBA world with weekly 'Throw It Down' broadcast stream
Bill Walton’s world contains multitudes. It’s featured the heights of basketball success; the simple joys of creating and finding home; the lows of suffering and pain. It can go from psychedelic brilliance to rhapsodic reverie to sepia-toned history at the drop of a hat. Later this evening, Charles...
NBA
"I'm Still Here Where I Started": Turner Staying Home with Pacers
Myles Turner couldn’t help but get nostalgic on Monday. As he prepared to sign his latest contract extension with the Pacers, the 6-11 center turned to Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard and asked if he remembered one of their first meetings – a dinner at the Conrad hotel in downtown Indianapolis, back when Turner was a prospect preparing for the 2015 NBA Draft.
Comments / 0