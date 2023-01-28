ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat

Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch

The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Reserves Lead Late Rally, But Magic Lose to Bulls

Moe Wagner recorded a season-best 27 points, including 16 straight for the Magic during one stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth, and Cole Anthony tallied 21 points, however Orlando, despite pulling within five in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 25, were unable to complete the comeback in Saturday’s 128-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Amway Center.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)

The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

'The Landlord' pumps up streaking Wizards

Gafford became a fan favorite two seasons ago when he was a key cog on the Wizards' run to a playoff berth. He is an old-school big with a limited skillset outside the paint, but his impact on the game is usually far greater than his impact in the stat sheet.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 15 (Jan. 23-29), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week the Bucks have had the Player of the Week after Jrue Holiday won the honor last week. Leading the Bucks...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 29, 2023

New Orleans (26-24) will try to get back in the win column against one of the NBA’s premier teams Sunday night, visiting Milwaukee (32-17) at 7 p.m. Central in Fiserv Forum. The Pelicans dropped a seventh game in a row Saturday, losing 113-103 at home vs. Washington. Watch Willie...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Indiana Pacers Sign Center Myles Turner to Multi-Year Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced on Monday that the team has signed center Myles Turner to a multi-year contract extension. Turner, who was originally selected by the Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft has appeared in 473 career regular-season games, posting averages of 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game. Additionally, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team and was selected to participate in the 2017 NBA Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend. Turner led the league in blocked shots per game (2.7) and total blocked shots (199) during the 2018-19 season, and then again led the league in blocked shots per game (3.4) in the 2020-21 season. He is currently 4th all-time in Pacers history in blocked shots (1,086) and is second all-time in blocked shots per game (2.3).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

The Five: Everything to know for Week 16

1. 40- and 50-point games continue to climb at historic rate. Last Wednesday, Damian Lillard posted the most efficient 60-point game in league history as he shot 21-of-29 from the field, including 9-of-15 from 3-point range and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line for a true shooting percentage of 89.8%. In...
Yardbarker

Valanciunas Ejected, Wizards Take Advantage

Gafford scored a season-high 21 points (8-of-11 FG) and tied a career high with 12 rebounds, adding five blocks, two assists and one steal for his fifth double-double of the season. This marks the first time in Gafford’s career he achieved 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ blocks in a single game. Gafford becomes just the fifth Wizard since 2010 to record this stat.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

"I'm Still Here Where I Started": Turner Staying Home with Pacers

Myles Turner couldn’t help but get nostalgic on Monday. As he prepared to sign his latest contract extension with the Pacers, the 6-11 center turned to Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard and asked if he remembered one of their first meetings – a dinner at the Conrad hotel in downtown Indianapolis, back when Turner was a prospect preparing for the 2015 NBA Draft.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy